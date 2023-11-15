TCC Solutions Announces CEO and Rebranding

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consultants Consortium (d/b/a TCC Solutions or the "Company"), a leader in technology and services to state and local early childhood education and care ("ECEC") agencies, today announced the appointment of Breht T. Feigh as President and CEO. Mr. Feigh succeeds Andrew Hwang, the Company's prior CEO. Mr. Hwang will serve as an advisor to the Company for a period of time.

TCC Solutions (PRNewswire)

Mr. Feigh has over 25 years of experience as an operating executive with healthcare services and technology companies. "Breht's extensive experience in leading growth companies will bring tremendous value to TCC Solutions as we position the Company for the future. We are excited for TCC Solutions' team members and clients to benefit from Breht's leadership," said Mr. Hwang.

"It's a privilege to join an organization that is an innovator in technology and services to state and local ECEC agencies. I believe that TCC Solutions' suite of offerings is critical to supporting ECEC agencies as they address our nation's early childhood education and care needs," said Mr. Feigh.

"During my initial period with the Company, I have come to appreciate that our nearly 200 team members are dedicated to offering innovative solutions, rather than simply technology or services, to our clients. As a result, we are eliminating 'Software' from the Company's name and rebranding ourselves with a new name and logo as 'TCC Solutions'," added Mr. Feigh

About TCC Solutions

TCC Solutions is a leading provider of early childhood education and care technology and services to state and local government agencies for the benefit of children, families, and providers. TCC Solutions is a minority-owned business enterprise (MBE), with more than 25 years of experience, including subject matter experts with deep expertise in early childhood business, program, and policy. For more information, visit www.tccsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Thomas

media@e-tcc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCC