Rakuten Viki to Unveil First-Ever International K-Drama Day on November 29

New international holiday celebrates Korean dramas with exciting line-up of special Korean content, exclusive discounts on streaming subscription passes, fun giveaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences from Viki and premier partners like CJ ENM, Duolingo, WEBTOON and more

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all K-drama fans! From romantic moments that make you swoon, to tear-filled goodbyes and laugh out loud hijinks, K-dramas dominate so many of our viewing queues. That's why Rakuten Viki , the leading destination for Asian content, will host the first-ever worldwide celebration of Korean dramas with International K-Drama Day. Taking place on November 29th, the holiday aims to recognize the fandom and exponentially rising mass appeal of the genre that has dominated popular culture.

"With the phenomenal popularity of Korean entertainment and culture, we are thrilled to introduce the first-ever International K-Drama Day to celebrate our love for Korean dramas and films with fans all over the world," said Sam Wu, chief executive officer at Rakuten Viki. "As the first streaming platform to bring Asian content to viewers in the U.S., we are so proud to be at the forefront of establishing this unprecedented celebration with the leading voices in the industry."

To commemorate the inaugural celebration, fans will be able to enjoy an exciting lineup of special giveaways, prizes and promotions, including:

Grand Prize K-Drama Travel Experience of a Lifetime: One lucky fan will win the opportunity of a lifetime to fully immerse themselves in Korean entertainment and culture through an all-expense paid trip to Korea. The guided K-drama-themed tour will include destinations depicted in popular K-dramas like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (aka Goblin ), Boys Over Flowers, Reborn Rich, Twinkling Watermelon, Perfect Marriage Revenge, Hotel del Luna and more. The grand prize winner will also receive a prize package that includes a free, one-year Viki Pass subscription, a one-year subscription to Super Duolingo, and Viki swag. For more information, visit www.kdramaday.com . One lucky fan will win the opportunity of a lifetime to fully immerse themselves in Korean entertainment and culture through an all-expense paid trip to Korea. The guided K-drama-themed tour will include destinations depicted in popular K-dramas like(aka),and more. The grand prize winner will also receive a prize package that includes a free, one-yearsubscription, a one-year subscription to Super Duolingo, and Viki swag. For more information, visit



Other prizes will include: Roku Ultra or Roku Express 4K streaming devices, K-drama inspired snack boxes and ramen from Weee! (while supplies last), Glass Skin refining serums from Peach & Lily , one-year Viki Pass subscriptions and giant boba plushies. will include:Ultra or Roku Expressstreaming devices, K-drama inspired snack boxes and ramen from(while supplies last), Glass Skin refining serums from, one-yearsubscriptions and giant boba plushies.

For one day only, on November 29 , K-drama fans can enjoy 29% off any Viki Pass subscription plan. This never-before offer will provide access to thousands of Asian television shows, movies and dramas, including Viki Originals, all in HD quality with no ads.

Twinkling Watermelon , The Deal , Guardian: The Lonely and Great God , and What's Wrong with Secretary Kim . Other exciting content will include celebrity shout-outs, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews and more! For a limited time, Rakuten Viki is making a selection of popular K-dramas available for fans to watch for free. Titles include hits like, and. Other exciting content will include celebrity shout-outs, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews and more!



Duolingo where fans can test their knowledge of the Korean language for a chance to win fun prizes, including subscriptions for Super Duolingo and Rakuten Viki. Rakuten Viki will host a special quiz in partnership withwhere fans can test their knowledge of the Korean language for a chance to win fun prizes, including subscriptions for Super Duolingo and Rakuten Viki.



CJ ENM will release a special segment of the popular "Ketchup!," an interview with the producer of My Lovely Liar and Our Blooming Youth , behind-the-scenes footage of what it's like to create a Korean drama and more on their social channels. will release a special segment of the popularan interview with the producer ofand, behind-the-scenes footage of what it's like to create a Korean drama and more on their social channels.



Weee! , America's largest online Asian supermarket, will curate a specially themed shopping list on their platform for fans to purchase delicious snacks featured in popular K-dramas. Weee! will also share tips and tricks for how to recreate yummy Korean dishes at home. America's largest online Asian supermarket, will curate a specially themed shopping list on their platform for fans to purchase delicious snacks featured in popular K-dramas. Weee! will also share tips and tricks for how to recreate yummy Korean dishes at home.



WEBTOON , the world's largest digital comics platform, will host an exciting in-app reading event where fans can read episodes of the original digital comics that have been adapted into popular K-dramas, like A Good Day to Be a Dog , Perfect Marriage Revenge , True Beauty , The Girl Downstairs (Doona!) , Sweet Home and Vigilante to unlock a month of Viki Pass Plus ( $9.99 value) to watch these beloved series in live action. the world's largest digital comics platform, will host an exciting in-app reading event where fans can read episodes of the original digital comics that have been adapted into popular K-dramas, likeandto unlock a month of Viki Pass Plus (value) to watch these beloved series in live action.



Gold House , an organization that ensures representation among Asian and Pacific Islanders on and off screen, will share exclusive content about Viki's celebration. , an organization that ensures representation among Asian and Pacific Islanders on and off screen, will share exclusive content about Viki's celebration.



The Black Label , home to globally renowned artists like Taeyang of BigBang, Jeon Somi from Produce 101 and Park Bogum from hit K-Dramas like Encounter, will have its artist Vince join in with a musical homage to K-dramas. , home to globally renowned artists like Taeyang of BigBang,fromand Park Bogum from hit K-Dramas likewill have its artist Vince join in with a musical homage to K-dramas.



November 29 to December 2 , fans in the Los Angeles area can stop by Bopomofo Cafe to enjoy a limited-edition Viki Blue Boba lychee-flavored tea along with a one month free trial of a Viki Pass subscription while supplies last. From, fans in thearea can stop byto enjoy a limited-editionlychee-flavored tea along with a one month free trial of asubscription while supplies last.

"Korean is one of our most popular courses and Korean culture is quickly becoming more and more popular across the U.S. To better connect with Korean culture enthusiasts, we chose to partner with Rakuten Viki, the leader in Asian entertainment and a popular destination for K-dramas. Watching TV shows and films in the language you're studying is a fun way to learn and engage with the language," said George Audi, Senior Director of Business Development at Duolingo.

"We're excited to participate in International K-Drama Day and offer fans an exciting way to enjoy their favorite series and characters across different formats," said Jini Cho, Director of Digital and Partnerships at WEBTOON. "It's been a joy to see stories from WEBTOON come to life as beloved series on streaming platforms like Rakuten Viki, and what better way to celebrate the richness of these stories with our global fans than a commemorative holiday like International K-Drama Day."

Founded in 2007, Rakuten Viki has been keeping their fingers on the pulse of Asian culture for a decade and a half, well before any other platform was diving deep into the content from this continent, Rakuten Viki has cultivated major partnerships with top studios and networks like Tencent and CJ ENM across Asia including Korea, China, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. Among their biggest series are Viki exclusives like A Good Day to be a Dog, currently #1 on the platform across all territories, the critically acclaimed Reborn Rich featuring top Korean star Song Joong Ki, the Webtoon-inspired True Beauty, which racked up 43 billion TikTok impressions among fans, as well as beloved hits like What's Wrong with Secretary Kim starring The Marvels' leading man, Park Seo Joon.

About Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki is a premier destination for Asian entertainment, with a global audience that comes to Rakuten Viki's over-the-top (OTT) platform for dramas, variety shows, movies, awards shows, and Viki Originals – translated into 150+ languages by a community of avid fans. Reaching users in over 250 countries via Rakuten Viki and its entertainment news community, Soompi, the company also invests in Viki Originals. Viki, Inc. is a part of the Rakuten Group (TSE: 4755), a global leader in e-commerce and internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses, and society.

