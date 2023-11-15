IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation AI, a leader in legal document processing automation solutions, is proud to announce its latest integration with Clio, the leading provider of cloud-based legal technology. This strategic partnership empowers legal professionals to streamline their incoming document and organization workflows like never before, eliminating labor-intensive tasks to enhance efficiency and profitability.

Foundation AI Announces Integration with Clio to Revolutionize Law Firm Efficiency Through Incoming Document Automation

The Foundation AI and Clio integration streamlines the manual and error-prone process of profiling, routing, and processing inbound documents. The Foundation AI platform automatically ingests scanned mail, emails, and attachments; names, profiles, and automatically inserts each into the correct matter and document folder in Clio; and even automates workflows like routing to the responsible attorney or staff member, escalating time-sensitive documents, and automatically calendaring events.

"We are so excited to partner with Clio to bring our enterprise-grade AI to Clio's customers across North America, from solos and small firms to the mid-sized and larger firms that leverage Clio's revolutionary platform," said Vivek Rao, CEO at Foundation AI. "Now, by integrating Foundation AI with Clio's software, firms of all sizes can leverage our purpose-built AI models to eliminate mundane, tedious, clerical administrative tasks and enable lawyers and staff to focus on more meaningful, higher value work."

Key Benefits of the Foundation AI and Clio Integration:

Effortless document intake: Foundation AI's cutting-edge technology automates the matter profiling and classification of incoming documents, and syncs with Clio to know who to task based on the type or urgency of each document. Foundation AI customers complete their entire document intake process up to 8x faster than their manual process.

Workflow automation: Foundation AI captures key information from incoming legal documents, such as pleading titles, parties, correspondence senders, treating providers, and important dates, allowing Clio users to calendar events automatically, name documents descriptively, or populate fields in Clio Manage.

Human-Centric AI you can trust: Foundation AI customers experience up to 95% straight through automation, and Clio users can use Foundation AI's intuitive user interface to validate low-confidence predictions to ensure accuracy. Foundation AI learns from this feedback, getting even more accurate with each document it processes.

Clio is the global leader in legal technology, providing software that streamlines law firm operations, improves productivity, and enables legal professionals to increase their revenues. Trusted by over 150,000 legal professionals, and over 90+ law societies and bar associations, Clio provides industry-leading security, 24/5 customer support, and an unparalleled app ecosystem—integrating with many solutions, now including Foundation AI.

"We're excited to have Foundation AI join our ecosystem, offering intelligent automation and expediency of core legal processes through the power of AI," said Jonathan Watson, Chief Technology Officer at Clio. "This integration brings added convenience and efficiency to legal professionals, and ultimately, a better overall experience for clients. We're thrilled to see our app directory continue to grow, offering more innovative solutions for our customers."

"Foundation AI integrates seamlessly with Clio," said Shubham Datta, Vice President of Corporate Development, Clio. "Together Foundation AI and Clio will empower lawyers to be both client-centered and firm-focused, simplifying firm management so lawyers can spend more time doing what they do best—practicing law."

About Foundation AI

Foundation AI delivers transformative Ai-powered document processing solutions that streamline labor-intensive processes, reduce costs, and optimize decision-making for insurance companies and law firms across North America. The Foundation AI Platform enables law firms to automatically profile, classify, and extract critical data from their documents, and then automate workflows like document routing, data entry, and escalation. Foundation AI is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, HIPAA compliant, and purpose-built to help law firms streamline their operations for sustained growth and success. Learn more at www.foundationai.com.

About Clio

Clio is transforming the legal experience for all by creating the world's leading cloud-based technologies for law firms—to keep lawyers and their clients better connected throughout the legal process. Firms of all sizes and practice areas use Clio products—Clio Manage, Clio Grow, and Lawyaw—to manage firm operations, streamline billing and payments, automate legal documents, and improve client experiences. Following its US$250M Series D funding, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio has made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world, and the first legal practice management company to be recognized by all 50 state bar associations. Learn more at clio.com.

