AUCTION OF SPRAWLING KANSAS FLINT HILLS RANCH OFFERS 470 PLUS ACRES FOR HUNTING, PASTURELAND, OR RANCHING OPERATION

Owned by a joint venture under USA Land Group, the property will be auctioned on November 28, 2023 in six tracts, allowing bidders to submit bids on individual tracts or a combination of tracts

HOWARD, Kan., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled in the heart of big game and big ranch country among thick cedar, mixed hardwoods, and shallow creeks, a Flint Hills, Kansas ranch covering over 470 acres of land will be auctioned in time for hunting season or other development uses. USA Land Group hired Schrader Auction to auction the property in six individual tracts on November 28th in Howard, Kansas. Interested buyers may also submit bids online.

From big game hunters to ranchers or developers, this property gives buyers a range of opportunities to explore. Phenomenal views encircle open pastureland with good perimeter fencing, 10 ponds, excellent wildlife habitat, and homestead properties with electric and rural water lines. Its close proximity to Northern Elk and Greenwood counties, long known to be the home of record-book bucks, make the property a coveted spot for whitetail hunting enthusiasts. Other unique features of the six parcels include extensive country road frontage and an excellent potential location for the headquarters or installation of RV hookups.

"Buyers could use the tracts for recreational purposes, expand upon the existing ranching operation, or build new development sites," said Brent Wellings, Auction Manager, Schrader Auction. "Another selling feature of the land is that four of the tracts being auctioned are comprised of 80 plus acres, which automatically qualifies the landowner for a deer tag under Kansas hunting licensing laws," added Wellings.

An hour's drive from Wichita, Kansas, the property is located at 1929 Rd. 10, in Piedmont, which is eight miles north of Howard, Kansas. The auction will be held on Tuesday, November 28th at 6:00pm(MST) at the Cox Building, 100 W. Washington Street in Howard, Kansas. Once sales are finalized, immediate possession of the tracts is available.

About Schrader Auction

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., Inc. was founded by Denzil Schrader in 1944 when he started as an auctioneer in Columbia City, Indiana. The recognition of the Schrader name was built as the auction business grew selling farms, farm equipment, and livestock throughout Indiana and Michigan. The company has reached over 40 states, marketing large holdings of farms, ranches, and timberland, as well as commercial and industrial portfolios. Schrader brings together an elite team of real estate and auction professionals with local, regional, and national marketing experience offering clients auction services to meet market demands. For more information, visit https://www.schraderauction.com.

View original content:

SOURCE USA Land Group