Target Corporation to Webcast 3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Target Corporation's (NYSE:TGT) webcast of its third quarter earnings conference call.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - 7:00 a.m. central time
HOW:
Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at Corporate.Target.com/Investors (click on the link under "Events & Presentations")
WHO:
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Target Corporation