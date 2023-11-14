Shrinkhala Khatiwada Joins Social Media App Wildr

Entrepreneur, Harvard Alum and Former Miss Nepal Embraces Wildr's Zero-Toxicity Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero-toxicity social media app Wildr has announced that former Miss Nepal, model and entrepreneur Shrinkhala Khatiwada is the latest high-profile advisor and ambassador to join the platform. Below, Khatiwada shares her statement on her joining the platform.

Wildr logo (PRNewswire)

2018. Winning the Miss Nepal competition lifted me into the public eye overnight. I loved my new life, the platform it offered, and the public love that I was showered with. In the following years, I actively used online platforms to lend voices to the causes that I was passionate about and critique and comment on socio-political issues with as many resources as I had or could gather as a 22 year old. I also shared some candid moments of my life online, so I could connect with my online family at a more personal level.

However, over time, the same public attention started to interfere with my mental health when my personal life and my personal choices were subjected to public hate and trolls. While I was used to, and enjoyed well-intended critiques and lighthearted memes, ruining my personal image with false stories and conspiracies which naturally subjected me to immense hate, foul messages, and threats did not sit right with me. Some social media platforms wrongfully promoted and amplified negativity, and many protected hateful trolling with loose cyber-crime policies.

Social media started becoming a hostile space. It felt impossible to deal with every troll on the internet, I felt helpless. I quickly realized that fame came at the cost of my well-being; social media did not feel like a safe space for me anymore. Anything I express subjected me to public comment and debate, and negative voices on social media are often the loudest. I have been incredibly cautious about what I say on any public platform and have limited my public interactions to a minimum ever since.

Through my years at Harvard where I moved for my graduate degree in 2021, I contemplated on my journey and realized that there was a deep problem with the social media platforms we were using. It was in no way a true reflection of our society because the language and the form of interactions permitted on social media would never be acceptable in the real world. I yearned for a platform that cared more about people's well-being than user interaction numbers.

Thus, when I learned about Wildr, I jumped to wholeheartedly join and support their non-toxic, troll-free social media app. For me, Wildr represents more than just a social media app. It's a mission. A representation of how social media should have been in the first place: a forum for kind and respectful conversations, even in the face of disagreement and adversity. A place where people can meaningfully connect and use those connections to become a force for good.

You can find me on Wildr at 'shrinkhala' where I will be posting regularly in the future, and giving shape to a kinder, more respectful world.

Shrinkhala is a leader, entrepreneur, Harvard alum, and winner of the Miss Nepal pageant. She moved back from Boston to her motherland a few months ago and is now based out of Kathmandu.

Wildr is the world's first zero-toxicity social media app. Its sophisticated AI filters out trolling, toxicity and abuse on the app. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and run by serial entrepreneurs and alums of Google, Harvard, and PayPal.

Kunal Lunawat , press@wildr.com CONTACT:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wildr