The Paley Center for Media Announces the Opening of PaleyLand, the Annual Holiday Extravaganza at The Paley Museum

New York's Annual Seasonal Spectacular, PaleyLand, Begins on Saturday, November 25, 2023, and Will Run through Sunday, January 7, 2024, at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan Just Steps from Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall

Experience the Magic of the Holidays and Take Photos with Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf, and More!

The Festivities will Include Special Events Featuring My Little Pony, The Harlem Globetrotters, DreamWorks Trolls, Snoopy, Gabby's Dollhouse, and Rosie's Rules

A Wide Array of Holiday Screenings Featuring Classic Family Programs

The Latest in Gaming and VR at the PaleyGX Gaming Studio

The Paley Express, a Magical Holiday Train Display

Free Hot Chocolate, Candy Canes, and More!

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media is excited to welcome the holidays with the return of its festive holiday tradition PaleyLand. The annual holiday extravaganza, located at The Paley Museum on 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, promises an unforgettable holiday experience for visitors of all ages.

New York's Annual Seasonal Spectacular, PaleyLand, Begins on November 25, 2023 , and Will Run through Sunday, January 7

From Saturday, November 25, 2023, to Sunday, January 7, 2024, The Paley Museum will be transformed into a magical winter wonderland with five floors of holiday joy. Highlights include photo opportunities with Santa, a stunning menorah, meet-and-greets and photos with beloved holiday characters including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf, Blizz the Snowman, and a Toy Soldier, as well as screenings of holiday programs and seasonal specials. For kids young and old, there is an enchanted gingerbread house with a whimsical swing, a holiday sleigh, and an interactive igloo straight from the North Pole. Highlighting the experience is the Paley Express, a magical holiday train display that captures the spirit of the holidays and the imagination of all who make the trip to PaleyLand.

"The holidays are such a special time for everyone, filled with warmth and good cheer. PaleyLand is the perfect place to celebrate this cherished time and create new and lasting memories along the way," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "From our beloved Paley Express to visits with Santa and everyone's favorite holiday specials, there is so much for kids of all ages to enjoy at PaleyLand!"

PaleyLand will kick off its opening weekend with the arrival of Santa Claus on Saturday, November 25, and each weekend PaleyLand will host a packed schedule of weekend meet and greets and photo ops with beloved holiday characters including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf, Blizz the Snowman, and a Toy Soldier.

Additionally, on select weekends visitors will have the opportunity to create more holiday memories with exciting events featuring screenings of holiday specials and photo opportunities with special guests and beloved cartoon characters from some of the most popular TV shows and movies, including:

My Little Pony, Saturday, November 25 : Featuring meet-and-greets and photos with the beloved character Izzy Moonbow, and an exclusive screening of a new winter-themed episode.

The Harlem Globetrotters, Sunday, November 26 : The high-flying iconic basketball squad will visit PaleyLand for the first time for meet-and-greets and photos, and visitors can also create their own Globetrotter inspired holiday cards.

DreamWorks Trolls, Saturday, December 2 : The loveable characters, Poppy and Branch, will be available for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities, and the Paley Center is excited to screen Trolls Holiday and Trolls: Holiday in Harmony.

Snoopy, Saturday, December 9 : Everyone's favorite beagle will be available for meet-and-greets and photos, along with a special screening of the new Snoopy holiday special, Happiness is Holiday Traditions .

Rosie's Rules, Saturday, December 16 : The charming Rosie comes to PaleyLand for meet-and-greets and photos with visitors, and there will a screening of the new Rosie's Rules holiday special.

Gabby's Dollhouse, Saturday, December 30 : Gabby visits the PaleyLand for meet-and-greets and photos with visitors, and there will be a screening of the latest episode of Gabby's Dollhouse.

PaleyLand presents a uniquely curated mix of cherished past and present holiday family specials, including stop-motion classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, and Mickey Saves Christmas (2022, Disney+), and animated specials such as A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, A Rugrats Chanukah, and A Rugrats Kwanzaa.

Other attractions include the PaleyGX Studio featuring the hottest video games and VR titles available to the public, arts and crafts, giveaways, interactive activities, and free hot cocoa and candy canes!

Rounding out the festivities on PaleyLand's closing weekend will be a visit from The Three Kings on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Paley Members receive free admission, exclusive early VIP access, and a free photo with Santa. To become a Paley Member please go to paleycenter.org/join-us and enjoy Member benefits throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to share their festive moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #PaleyMuseum #PaleyLand.

Visitors who book their tickets before November 19 are eligible for Paley's Early-Bird Promotion and will receive a $4 discount off each ticket purchased. To access the Early-Bird Promotion, go to paleycenter.org, and click on "Get Tickets", choose the date of your visit, and enter EARLYBIRD as your discount code.

For a full schedule of screenings and holiday activities, please visit paleycenter.org.

Please note, all giveaways are while supplies last.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org .

