Live, instructor-led courses part of SkillPath's new learning platform offerings

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If a robust new learning platform and library of tightly curated, on-demand business training doesn't catch business professionals' eyes, the 6,000 live courses included in SkillPath's training subscription just might. In fall 2023, SkillPath launched SkillPath Unlimited, a user-friendly learning management system with a built-in, searchable library of one-hour courses, microlearning videos, articles, and activities. What makes this subscription-based program unique is that it also offers unlimited access to more than 6,000 live, virtual courses facilitated by world-class business experts.

(PRNewsfoto/SkillPath) (PRNewswire)

This training combination offers learners enormous flexibility. They can choose from an extensive array of business topics – leadership/management, soft/people skills, compliance topics and functional skills – with new titles and topics added or refreshed monthly.

Subscribers also choose their preferred training format. Scheduled live courses provide high levels of interactivity and time to work on exercises and share with other learners, as well as ask questions. These programs are three hours daily, running from one to five days. Many of these courses are approved for HRCI, SHRM or NASBA certification.

On-demand training programs built into the platform give busy professionals the greatest time flexibility. Highly popular micro-learning selections average five minutes in length and on-demand webinar videos are usually an hour long. Through the platform, learners can search, track progress, bookmark favorites, make notes, or even re-watch selections as many times as they like.

The new platform replaces SkillPath's STAR12 subscription-based training program. "It adds superior search functionality and a more tightly curated, intentional collection of training programs," said Teri Beckman, Director of eLearning Solutions at SkillPath. "This platform and subscription make it so easy to find exactly what you're looking for exactly when you need it, which is perfect for today's workers." A SkillPath Unlimited subscription is $499 per year but will be offered at an introductory price of $349, through December 31, 2023.

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Graceland University affiliate, delivering strategic and innovative training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.

To learn more about the SkillPath Unlimited platform, visit our website

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skillpath