EL FLAMENCO ES UNIVERSAL BECOMES THE PILLAR EVENT OF THE SANTALUCÍA UNIVERSAL MUSIC WEEK AT THE LATIN GRAMMYS

THE FESTIVAL PAYS TRIBUTE TO FLAMENCO IN A SPECIAL NIGHT IN WHICH, FOR THE FIRST AND ONLY TIME, THE MOST IMPORTANT NAMES IN FLAMENCO MUSIC BROUGHT TO STAGE DANCING AND GUITAR PLAYING TO COME TOGETHER IN A UNIQUE SHOW FULL OF TALENT, GENIUS AND EMOTION

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday evening, the Plaza de España in Seville became the largest and most important flamenco tablao in the world. "Flamenco is Universal" was undoubtedly an iconic event within the Santalucía Universal Music Week with more than 130 artists which have gathered and merged in performances that will be part of an audiovisual work that will serve to teach the art of flamenco to the world. That kind of show that, as some commented among the audience at the end of the show, will proudly say "I was there."

The evening opened with the voice of Rosario, daughter of the unmistakable Lola Flores, recalling all the classics of this art form declared by UNESCO, Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad. Jesús López,Chairman and CEO of Universal Latin America and Iberian Peninsula, then opened the evening with a speech that drew a roar from the audience on several occasions. He emphasized that Spanish music has reached corners of the world and if flamenco is universal, it is not something said for branding purposes, but because it is genuinely a source of national pride. The beautiful landscape of their artistry made its way for almost four hours starting with the voice of Doña Carmen Linares, Latin GRAMMY of Honor 2023, singing Granaínas.

All the flamenco families were seated in the front row: Camarón's sons and widow, Paco de Lucía's daughters and his widow, La Farruca surrounded by her children, the Morente family. All of them attended with admiration the tributes to their sagas, brought to the stage by Tomatito, la Macanita, Niño Josele, Rancapino Chico, Pedro El Granaíno or Marina Heredia, among others. Vicente Soto with his daughter Lela took Jerez to the stage for the first time of the night, Dorantes caressed the piano for Alba Molina to pay tribute to her parents, Lole and Manuel, and the Morente family (Estrella and Kiki), backed by their usual line-up, paid a heartfelt tribute to Enrique, whose voice was heard in his immortal Omega. At the halfway point of the Gala, Sara Baras appeared with her tribute to Carmen Amaya, who left the audience stunned after the cante and toque that characterized the first part of the show. She was followed by Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao, who paid tribute to the Niña de los Peines.

The entire event, with transitions performed by the renowned artist Javier de la Rosa and music composed for the occasion by Paco Soto, was a masterful sum and continuation. The fandango from Huelva was represented by three outstanding women: Argentina, Sandra Carrasco and the young promise Ángeles Toledano. To finish this segment, what better than to call Tomatito back to the stage to play for José Mercé, with the presence of the bailaora Manuela Carrasco, nicknamed "la Diosa." The reunion with Jerez through bulería, and no one better than Diego Carrasco, El Zambo, María Terremoto and Fernando Soto, among many others, to do it.

The emotional moment that gave way to the tablao was set up by Farruco y los suyos which was the showcase to the entire Camarón family, presided over by his widow, La Chispa, of a guitar made by the artisan luthier Manuel Rodríguez, a reference of a saga that has been making these instruments by hand for three generations.

The president of the Junta de la Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, the mayor of Seville, José Luis Sanz, Sebastián Yatra, Juanes, Anitta, David Bisbal, Manuel Carrasco, Danna Paola, Lola Indigo, Pablo López, Joaquina, Greeicy, Vanesa Martín, Pastora Soler, Los Morancos, Nati Abascal, Morat, Antonio Carmona, Timø, Boris Izaguirre and a long eclectic list of personalities of music, acting, journalism and culture enjoyed a special sound: the flamenco.

