Axtria Introduces AI-Enabled Solution for Emerging Biotech and Pharmaceutical Companies

Ingenious insights democratized to support the unique needs of small and emerging companies, including those that focus on specialty drugs.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader in award-winning cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, announces the launch of Axtria DataMAxTM Emerging Pharma. This new enterprise-grade AI-enabled SaaS solution helps emerging and small biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including those that focus on specialty drugs, make data-driven decisions to improve their speed to market and reduce commercialization costs by leveraging brand-specific insights from commercial data to patient data, and more.

Axtria Logo (PRNewswire)

Emerging companies in this industry often face challenges related to accessing enterprise-grade data insights that can help them quickly scale to meet the needs of a growing portfolio. In addition, limited drug accessibility for patients and higher than average drug abandonment issues due to high costs can create additional obstacles to growth.

"By democratizing access to critical insights that enable data-driven decisions we're providing an essential competitive advantage to emerging biotech and pharmaceutical companies," said Jaswinder Chadha, Axtria's co-founder and CEO. "More importantly, the scalability of this solution ensures Axtria DataMAx Emerging Pharma grows with these businesses as they expand and evolve globally."

With plug-and-play capabilities and pre-packaged business reporting, Axtria DataMAx Emerging Pharma can easily be deployed within six weeks to establish an end-to-end data management system. This secure and seamless environment eliminates data silos, automates data pipelines, and is engineered to scale on demand. Axtria DataMAx Emerging Pharma provides emerging companies with the same capabilities available in Axtria DataMAx, a solution known and trusted by many of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. Axtria DataMAx Emerging Pharma shares a common data layer across all products in the Axtria portfolio and can power the omni-channel sales engagement, planning, and operations capabilities of Axtria SalesIQTM and Axtria CustomerIQ, and the marketing analytics and campaign management capabilities of Axtria MarketingIQTM, which have been successfully deployed at emerging companies.

For more information on Axtria DataMAx Emerging Pharma, please visit https://www.axtria.com/axtria-datamax-emerging-pharma/

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria's solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

Connect with Axtria on:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axtria, Inc.