7-Eleven, Inc. Debuts New Holiday Gifts and Apparel on 7Collection.com

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers' calendars begin to fill up with holiday happenings, 7-Eleven, Inc. is the one-stop shop for all holiday needs – from dessert and wine to gift cards and jolly apparel. And for those cozy nights in, those who sign up for the 7NOW® Gold Pass™ between November 23-27 can score $100 in delivery credits.*

Just in time for the holidays, 7-Eleven has unveiled its latest collection of festive apparel and accessories on 7Collection™, the retailer's online merchandise shop. Whether you're headed to an ugly sweater party, picking out a gift for a white elephant exchange or simply enjoying a cozy movie marathon with friends, 7-Eleven's latest drop will ensure you arrive decked out from head to (mistle)toe.

The collection features a range of unique gifts and home accessories, including:

Holiday Sweaters: Stay cozy with 7-Eleven® and Slurpee® drink-inspired knit sweaters - perfect for a night by the fire or holiday party.

Gift Wrap & Bags: Give the gift of 7-Eleven with custom printed wrapping paper and gift bags.

Beverage Accessories: Whether you're an all-time hydrator or a caffeine fanatic, take your liquids on-the-go with a tumbler or cozy up by the fire with a 'Oh Thank Heaven®' storefront ceramic mug.

Cars of 7-Eleven® Ornament: Gift the gearhead in your life with a #CarsOf7Eleven ornament.

Beanies & Hats: Keep warm with a 7-Eleven or Slurpee drink-inspired beanie or play it cool with a red or green cord cap.

7Collection E-Gift Cards: For the 7-Eleven loyalist in your life – introducing 7Collection e-gift cards, redeemable for any and all merchandise available on 7Collection.com.

'Tis the season for savings! This Black Friday, 7Collection will offer shoppers 25% off all merchandise beginning November 22 through 26. On Cyber Monday, November 27, shoppers who purchase one item will receive 50% off the second item purchased**.

"After some epic 7Collection drops in 2023, we're closing out the year with new holiday apparel and accessories that will be on every 7-Eleven superfan's wish list," Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "We curated this collection with all of our brand fans in mind - car accessories for car lovers, beverage holders for Big Gulp and coffee drinkers, and new apparel for fashion aficionados. This collection captures the spirit of the season, blending our brand's iconic style with a touch of holiday magic."

Enjoy your favorite drinks and snacks – like peppermint bark coffee or a hot Spicy Meat pizza – even on the coldest days of the year with 7NOW® Delivery, with more than 3,000 items available to be delivered straight to your door in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play .

*Offer ends 11/27/23 (11:59:59pm CT). Limited to US residents, age 16+, who are new 7NOW Gold Pass subscribers. 7NOW Gold Pass: $6.95/mo (standard) / $3.95/mo (student), automatically renews monthly, cancel any time. Limited Delivery Area. See full terms and restrictions at https://bit.ly/40qlWbA ©2023 7-Eleven, Inc. 7NOW Gold Pass is a TM of 7-Eleven, Inc.

** Use code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for 25% off your order. Offer valid thru 11/26/23 or while supplies last

