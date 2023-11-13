Oracle Named a Leader for Fifth Time in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Oracle positioned furthest right in "Completeness of Vision" and highest for "Ability to Execute"

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader for the fifth consecutive time in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Oracle's Fusion Cloud ERP's placement as highest in its "ability to execute" and furthest right for "completeness of vision" reflects a strength of product offering as well as a continued commitment to innovation, said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle.

"Our customers across product-and service-centric industries consistently inspire us to deliver leading finance and operations innovations that transform business outcomes. We believe being named a Leader confirms our focus on customer-centricity and our commitment to delivering cutting edge technologies including embedded ML and Generative AI to help organizations embrace automation, drive growth through innovation, and future-proof their business," said Ng.

According to the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how ERP product-centric systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute their vision through products, services, and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenue and market shares. In the cloud ERP suite market, Leaders show a consistent ability to win deals with organizations of different sizes. They have a good depth of functionality across all areas of operational and administrative ERP. They have proof of multiple, successful deployments by customers. Their systems integrator partners frequently use their offerings to support business transformation initiatives."

The recognition comes shortly after Oracle Cloud ERP was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises, making Oracle a solution that meets the evolving needs of both product-centric and service-centric organizations.

Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing, and the innovative Oracle B2B, which revolutionizes the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its finance and supply chain applications. Oracle was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises and the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software. Additionally, Oracle was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports that cover supply chain planning, transportation management, and warehouse management.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud ERP, visit oracle.com/erp

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

