Naturepedic's Organic Cotton/PLA Kids Pillow Wins 2023 Parents Best Sleep Award

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic , the leading GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic mattress and bedding brand, today announced that the Organic Cotton/PLA Kids Pillow has won a 2023 Parents Best Sleep Award .

The Organic Cotton/PLA Kids Pillow features certified organic stretch-knit cotton for breathability and softness. Organic cotton provides a healthier alternative to synthetic fabrics, which often contain pesticides, flame retardants, harsh chemical dyes and antimicrobial treatments. PLA is a plant-based batting that provides essential support, and Naturepedic formulates its PLA exclusively from non-GMO sugarcane. With a machine-washable encasement, this pillow ensures fresh, hygienic comfort.

The Parents Best Sleep Awards are dedicated to identifying the finest sleep products available. After testing more than 100 entries, their expert panel, comprised of Parents' judges, testers and editors, curated 27 exceptional sleep products, all meticulously chosen to enhance children's mental and physical well-being through improved sleep quality.

"Naturepedic was founded with a profound commitment: to safeguard every consumer—whether adult, child, or infant—by creating products that are not only healthier but also make sleep feel like a luxury," said Arin Schultz, VP of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. "Securing this year's Parents Best Sleep Award is a true testament to the exceptional impact of our products."

All Naturepedic mattress products are certified by GOTS, MADE SAFE® and GREENGUARD® Gold and are UL Formaldehyde Free verified, giving health- and eco-conscious shoppers peace of mind.

