Life Cereal and Julie Bowen Want Your Parenting Tips for Creating Morning Magic

Fans are invited to call the Life Cereal #ifykyk hotline to share their advice with actress Julie Bowen and other parents around the country

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Cereal is asking fans to share their parenting tips for navigating everyday real-life moments and making mornings a little easier for their families. The brand is partnering with Julie Bowen to find the best "if you know, you know" advice – those little magic tricks parents have up their sleeve to make life a little easier. To gather the best tips, Life is launching a national hotline for parents across the country to share their wisdom.

Parents nationwide are invited to share and discover advice by calling Life Cereal’s national hotline at 1-855-4-IFYKYK (1-855-443-9595), engaging with Life Cereal on social media, or visiting Life Cereal’s pop-up phone booths at Santa Monica Pier. (PRNewswire)

For more than 60 years, Life Cereal has been an integral part of breakfast time routines and one of the best parenting pointers and daily servings of magic to help families start the morning on an optimistic note. The little life hacks parents use to kickstart the good in every day are, well...as the popular social media hashtag says, #iykyk. Moms and dads get it, and so does Life Cereal – which is why the brand is pulling the "if" directly from Life Cereal's name to champion parents' #ifykyk tips.

Beginning today, parents across the U.S. can call Life Cereal's #ifykyk hotline at 1-855-4-IFYKYK (1-855-443-9595) to either share their best parenting pointers or discover new tips and tricks submitted by fellow callers. A few lucky parents who call the hotline will even get a chance to share advice with Julie Bowen directly!

As a mom of three, Julie Bowen knows that life and motherhood can be hectic. That's why she, along with Life Cereal, are in search of some inspiration from parents who navigate the ups and downs of parenthood each day.

"Life Cereal has been a go-to parenting hack for over six decades, helping spark magic and start the morning with a breakfast option the whole family loves," said Katie Scupham, Vice President of Meal Occasions at PepsiCo. "We're calling on parents from across the country to share their parenting life hacks and discover ways to help make their days just a little bit easier."

In addition to the #ifykyk hotline, families can visit Life Cereal's pop-up experience in-person at Santa Monica Pier from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. PST on Monday, November 13. Attendees will be able to share and record their parenting pointers at a vibrant, full-size Life Cereal-branded phone booth and enjoy free samples of delicious Life Cereal.

Parents across the country can also share their hacks using #ifykyk and tagging Life Cereal on Instagram and X, where Life Cereal and Julie Bowen will share and respond to a few of the ultimate magic #ifykyk tips and tricks!

About Life Cereal

LIFE Cereal has been a mainstay in the cereal aisle since it was first introduced in 1961. Owned by The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., the ready-to-eat cereal brand features four flavor varieties including Original, Cinnamon, Chocolate and Vanilla. For more information, please visit, QuakerOats.com, Facebook.com/LifeCerealUS or follow us on X @LifeCerealUS and Instagram @LifeCereal.

About the Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on X and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

