"The Finer Things" Itinerary Unveiled: A Three-Day Luxury Adventure in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new, more luxe travel experience awaits visitors to Pierce County this winter. "The Finer Things," a meticulously curated three-day itinerary, promises a blend of cultural sophistication, natural beauty, and indulgent leisure. Developed by the destination experts at Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, this itinerary is designed to offer a seamless and enriching journey through the county's finest attractions.

The Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Washington is one of the most important museums for studio art glass in the world. (PRNewswire)

"This itinerary is a celebration of the finer aspects of life and luxury in Pierce County," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer, Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier. "This region's adventurous side usually gets top billing, with all the opportunities for hiking, biking, and paddling that are available. But we also have a side that doesn't mind being serenaded in a gondola, and winter is a great time to indulge in that."

Day 1: Tacoma - A Visual and Culinary Delight

The journey begins in Tacoma, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in a world of artistic beauty and culinary excellence. The day features an exquisite waterfront dining experience, a visit to a renowned museum district boasting an array of art and history exhibits, and a delightful exploration of a vibrant public market. The evening culminates with a stay at a luxurious waterfront inn, ensuring a restful night with scenic views.

Day 2: Tacoma, Puyallup, Lakewood - A Nostalgic Escapade

On the second day, the itinerary takes guests through Tacoma, Puyallup, and Lakewood, offering a blend of historical charm and contemporary luxury. Breakfast in a historic district sets the tone for the day, followed by visits to a legendary candy shop and a chic bistro renowned for its culinary creativity. The afternoon is dedicated to antique shopping, exploring exquisite collections of chandeliers and vintage furniture. The day ends with a stay in a historic castle-turned-hotel, providing an experience of opulent tradition.

Day 3: Gig Harbor - Coastal Elegance

The final day is dedicated to the coastal allure of Gig Harbor. Starting with a waterfront breakfast, the day unfolds with maritime adventures, including scenic gondola rides and engaging harbor tours. A seafood lunch at a renowned local eatery is followed by a visit to a celebrated distillery, renowned for its artisan spirits. The journey concludes with a gourmet dinner and a stay at a charming inn overlooking the harbor, offering a serene end to an exquisite adventure.

For more details and to download the "The Finer Things" itinerary, please visit www.traveltacoma.com/FinerThings.

About Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports

Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports is the official destination marketing organization for Tacoma and Pierce County, Washington. Accredited by Destinations International. For more information, visit www.traveltacoma.com.

