Electrical Contractors Celebrate the 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to celebrate this year's annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), which is being held November 13-19, 2023. The U.S. Department of Labor developed this important event to highlight the importance of Registered Apprenticeships for industries, career seekers and communities.

NAW highlights how Registered Apprenticeships provide a critical talent pipeline that can help address some of our nation's pressing workforce challenges. Challenges such as providing good jobs, rebuilding our country's infrastructure, addressing critical supply chain demands, supporting a clean energy workforce and modernizing our cybersecurity response. "Focusing on opportunities to produce the next generation of leaders and skilled workers within the electrical construction industry will play a huge role in overcoming the current workforce challenges," said David Long, CEO of NECA.

The electrical training ALLIANCE, NECA's joint training program with the IBEW, has trained over 350,000 apprentices to journeyman status through local affiliate programs, developing the best electrical workers the industry has to offer. "I became an apprentice to support my family. I've got two young kids; I want the best for them in all aspects," said apprentice electrician Aaron Maloney. "So, apprentice training and the apprenticeship, I knew was going to give me an opportunity to do that."

Apprentices earn an excellent wage and benefits package during their apprenticeship from the very first day. "I became an apprentice not only to have a job but a career that pays well, that has the type of benefits to provide for my family and also just becoming a well-rounded electrician and a safe electrician," said apprentice electrician Eric Church.

The trade offers a pathway to economic growth that is debt-free and provides a family-sustaining income. The apprenticeship is also an established transitional option from the military to civilian life through the Veterans Electrical Entry Program (VEEP). Former marine Richard Canfield of Local 98 reflected on his post-military career decision, "I became an electrical apprentice for brotherhood and for a sense of community at work. I was in the Marine Corps, so I was searching for that in the private sector."

