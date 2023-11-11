SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDS IN ISRAEL; PROVIDING AMBULANCES AND OTHER LIFE-SAVING SUPPORT

BOONE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Hamas attacked Israel in early October, Samaritan's Purse immediately deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team. Now, the international Christian relief organization is supporting church partners—meeting the emergency needs of innocent civilians who are suffering as a result of the war.

Samaritan's Purse is responding in Israel by providing ambulances and other life-saving support.

Samaritan's Purse has committed to providing Magen David Adom with fourteen new ambulances to replace the ones that were destroyed by Hamas. The N.C.-based organization is also sending hundreds of life-saving trauma supply kits to Israel. Each trauma bag will be packed with essential medical supplies—including a combat application torniquet, chest tube kit, suture kit, and intubation kit—to save lives in the event of further attacks. These bags will be strategically positioned with first responders throughout communities at high risk for future rocket attacks to increase the speed of emergency medical care.

"Innocent families are suffering in Israel and Gaza as a result of the war, and many lives have been lost because they haven't been able to reach medical care fast enough," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "This is why we are committed to replacing ambulances that Hamas destroyed and sending trauma kits. We are also partnering with more than 50 local churches on the ground to provide emergency relief like hot meals and food boxes. Please pray for the peace of Jerusalem, as the Bible instructs us."

Samaritan's Purse has provided hygiene kits, 5,900 food vouchers, 300 food boxes, and 3,800 hot meals for internally displaced families in Israel. In addition to these supplies, the organization has provided medical equipment including defibrillators to search and rescue teams.

