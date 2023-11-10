DENSO Earns Talent Champion, Community Impact Honors at Manufacturing Excellence Awards

Michigan Manufacturers Association recognized DENSO's Battle Creek thermal facility, others at annual gala to highlight the best of manufacturing in the state

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its thermal facility in Battle Creek has been named a 2023 Manufacturing Talent Champion and Top 3 Finalist for the 2023 Manufacturing Community Impact Award at the Michigan Manufacturers Association's (MMA) Manufacturing Excellence Awards. DENSO and others received their honors during a ceremony yesterday in East Lansing.

Shuichi Kamakura, president of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, accepts the MMA's Manufacturing Talent Champion award. (PRNewswire)

The Manufacturing Excellence Awards is an annual statewide celebration of the exceptional contributions that Michigan manufacturers make to their workforces, their communities, the economy and industry.

The program promotes the inspiring stories of Michigan's manufacturing industry, which employs over 630,000 people and produces $102 billion in goods each year. It also showcases the thousands of unique manufacturing companies across the state, the hundreds of thousands of Michiganders employed in the industry and the local communities that support it.

DENSO in Battle Creek earned its awards for taking active steps to attract Michigan's next-generation workforce to manufacturing's many career paths while giving back to the community.

"We are thrilled to receive two recognitions at this year's Manufacturing Excellence Awards," said Matt Briden, vice president of North America Thermal Business Planning at DENSO in Battle Creek. "It's a credit to our people, a team of more than 2,100 who work together every day to share new knowledge, help each other grow and contribute to projects that make southwest Michigan a great place to live and work."

DENSO in Battle Creek's employee talent initiatives include on-the-job training, mentorship programs and upskilling opportunities at its North Technical Training Center, which offers lessons on the latest advanced manufacturing approaches.

The location is also active in the community as coaches of First Robotics programs, is involved in various STEM initiatives, offers scholarships through the Battle Creek Area Math and Science Center and supports a mobile community unit through Kellogg Community College to promote skilled trades. Other local organizations the site collaborates with include the United Way of Battle Creek, the Burma Center, the Kalamazoo River Watershed Council, Battle Creek Pride and Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, among others.

For more than 120 years, MMA has served as a unifying champion of an industry that is in constant evolution and growth. MMA's sole purpose is to advocate for, support, train and grow the manufacturing industry in Michigan. Learn more about MMA and the 2023 Manufacturing Excellence Awards at mimfg.org/excellence.

