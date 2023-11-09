Scotch Brand gifts the perfect "Holi-Stay" to wrap, pack and ship this season

Gift givers can stay one-night between Dec 6-16 in the ultimate holiday themed "Gifting Suite" at Lotte New York Palace in New York City while supplies last

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season quickly approaching, Scotch™ Brand is thrilled to announce its first-ever Scotch™ Brand Holiday Gifting Suite at Lotte New York Palace in the Big Apple. Starting today, gift givers can visit https://scotchbrandgiftingsuite.com to book a FREE one-night stay for up to two guests between Dec. 6-16, 2023 (while supplies last). Guests will receive a rideshare voucher and shipping courier services to help cross off the many to-dos of the season.

Scotch™ Brand is thrilled to announce its first-ever Scotch™ Brand Holiday Gifting Suite at Lotte New York Palace in the Big Apple. (PRNewswire)

Scotch Brand believes the gift of giving is what fills the holiday season with joy and warmth, but they also know it isn't always easy to wrap in peace – leaving gift givers looking for the perfect hiding place and finding ways to avoid curious little eyes. On average, Americans will spend approximately three hours wrapping gifts but finding the space and time to place the perfect piece of tape and trim beautiful bows can be easier said than done.

The Scotch™ Brand Holiday Gifting Suite provides a relaxing, cozy and cheer-filled backdrop to wrap, pack and ship gifts for your loved ones. The suite includes a fully stocked wrapping station, complete with wrapping paper, boxes, bows and all the supplies you need – from Scotch® Gift-Wrap Tape that disappears flawlessly on wrapping paper, to Scotch® Box Lock™ Packaging Tape that helps ensure your gifts arrive securely with care, for a thoughtful unboxing.

"This is a joyous time for many, surrounded with priceless memories and moments of cheer and laughter," said Jeff Shusta, vice president, consumer business at 3M. "We also know, it can be a lot to balance a day-to-day routine while preparing for all the festivities. We are excited to support the season in an unexpected way – and lend a helping hand – with the Scotch Brand Holiday Gifting Suite so gift givers can focus on what really matters to them – their loved ones."

Scotch Brand Holiday Gifting Suite perks include:

, Scotch Magic Tape , Scotch Cushion Lock, Scotch Box Lock Packaging Tape. A state-of-the-art wrapping station complete with organized tools and Scotch™ Brand products: Scotch Gift-Wrap Tape

Up to $200.00 room credit for a festive holiday dinner

A rideshare voucher for up to $300.00 to help you and your packages get to and from the suite

Up to $1,000.00 in shipping costs inclusive of pick-up service (U.S. domestic shipping only).

In the spirit of giving, Scotch Brand will continue to spread joy by making a $25,000 donation to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York City to support mentorship programs and provide the city's next generation of leaders with the supplies they need to succeed.

For more information on Scotch Brand Products and where to buy them this holiday season, visit ScotchBrand.com/Holiday and follow us on Instagram @Scotch.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SUITES ARE ONLY AVAILABLE ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS WHILE SUPPLIES LAST AND ONLY TEN (10) SUITES ARE AVAILABLE. Begins at 9:00 am ET on 11/9/23 and ends once all Suites have been booked. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.), who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Limit one (1) Promotion Package per person/per email address. Subject to Terms, located here.

About Scotch™ Brand

Fun or functional. Complex or simple. Every task is unique and so is the process of accomplishing it. Those who 'DO' know it's the 'HOW' that defines the results. So next time you want to pack with the confidence of protection, or tape with the sureness of a secure seal, turn to us. Because the best shipping starts with Scotch™ Brand. Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Pinterest.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

Scotch™ Brand is thrilled to announce its first-ever Scotch™ Brand Holiday Gifting Suite at Lotte New York Palace in the Big Apple. (PRNewswire)

Scotch™ Brand is thrilled to announce its first-ever Scotch™ Brand Holiday Gifting Suite at Lotte New York Palace in the Big Apple. (PRNewswire)

Scotch™ Brand is thrilled to announce its first-ever Scotch™ Brand Holiday Gifting Suite at Lotte New York Palace in the Big Apple. (PRNewswire)

Scotch™ Brand Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 3M Company