EvoluteIQ Recognized as a Star Performer and a Major Contender for Second Consecutive Year on Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

EvoluteIQ Recognized as a Star Performer and a Major Contender for Second Consecutive Year on Everest Group's Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EvoluteIQ, a leading intelligent business automation platform provider, has been positioned as a Major Contender for the second consecutive year and a Star Performer on Everest Group's prestigious Process Orchestration Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive evaluation framework that assesses the relative market success and overall capability of service providers in the global process orchestration domain. The recognition of EvoluteIQ as a Major Contender and a Star Performer emphasizes the company's relentless commitment to delivering cutting-edge intelligent business automation solutions that drive efficiency and innovation.

The evaluation, which considers critical dimensions including Market Impact and Vision and Capability, reflects EvoluteIQ's significant contributions to the intelligent business automation landscape. Within the Market Impact dimension, EvoluteIQ's strong market adoption, diverse portfolio mix across industries and geographies, and exceptional customer satisfaction underline the company's resolute promise to deliver value-driven solutions that drive enterprise business outcomes

Under the Vision and Capability dimension, EvoluteIQ's visionary approach coupled with its comprehensive process design and management capabilities, highlight the company's ability to deliver state-of-the-art products successfully. Furthermore, EvoluteIQ's emphasis on hybrid workforce management, seamless implementation and support, adaptable commercial models, and relentless commitment to data security, position the company as a frontrunner in the intelligent business automation space.

"We're delighted to be recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender consecutively for the second time as well as a Star Performer in their latest PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Sameet Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of EvoluteIQ. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to building the best-in-class intelligent business automation platform that empowers our enterprise customers to optimize their processes and achieve operational excellence." Within Everest Group's evaluation framework, Star Performers are identified through a comparative analysis of providers' progress on the market impact and vision and capability dimensions in both the previous and latest PEAK Matrix® assessments. This distinction is granted to providers showcasing the most significant year-over-year advancements, emphasizing sustained growth and innovation.

EvoluteIQ remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the future of intelligent business automation, empowering businesses across industries to optimize their operations, reduce complexity, and achieve sustainable growth.

About EvoluteIQ:

EvoluteIQ is on a mission to revolutionize and democratize digital business for enterprises with our EIQ intelligent business automation platform. Our integrated platform empowers organizations to create exceptional user experiences through process orchestration, generative AI, RPA, data, event processing, AI/ML, enterprise connectors, and front-end application development. Our user-centric approach ensures that even non-technical users can drive digital transformation with ease, thanks to our intuitive low-code/no-code interface.

EvoluteIQ is supported by Nordea & Confidus Venture Capital, operating globally with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and a prominent presence in the UK, US, and India.

For more information about EvoluteIQ, visit evoluteiq.com.

Media Contact

Vibha Krishnan

vibha@evoluteiq.com

+91-8050755251

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395590/evoluteIQ_dark_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE EvoluteIQ