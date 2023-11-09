ANCHIN ANNOUNCES SPEAKERS FOR "THE STATE OF FOOD, BEVERAGE & BEAUTY" EVENT

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm serving the Food & Beverage and Beauty, Health and Wellness industries, is excited to announce that it will once again host its "State of the Food, Beverage and Beauty" event on November 14th at the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square, New York.

The event is being produced in partnership with several organizations who share Anchin's commitment to the CPG industry, as well as the desire to help spotlight growing and established brands, share wisdom and knowledge among industry professionals, and facilitate meaningful connections. Anchin is delighted to partner with Naturally New York, Project Beauty Expo, (included), Forcebrands, IDB Bank, Propeller Industries, and Whipstitch Capital.

The featured speakers will discuss growing a brand from multiple vantage points – financially (organically and through equity), as well from a marketing perspective (including tips for working with influencers, social media success, and imparting wisdom and lessons learned as a leader). The panelists are as follows:

Joseph Cabasso , President of Mario Badescu Skin Care Inc.

Anouck Gotlib , CEO and Chief Belgian Girl of Belgian Boys

Moderator: Andress Blackwell , Executive Director at Whipstitch Capital

Bee Shapiro , Founder of Ellis Brooklyn and Contributing Columnist at The New York Times

Brad Charron , CEO of Aloha

Moderator: Megan Klingbeil , Partner- Food & Beverage; Co-Leader- Beauty, Health & Wellness at Anchin

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the organization, (included), a membership collective for BIPOC top executives in CPG who are dedicated to one another's success, who advocate for diverse representation, and who commit to amplifying BIPOC voices and brands in our industry.

Since this annual event's inception more than a decade ago, it has been a platform for growing and established companies to network and showcase their products to influential industry leaders, and a forum for discussion and idea-sharing among leaders in a variety of roles in the industry.

Whereas past iterations have focused exclusively on Food & Beverage, Anchin's robust Beauty practice and the many intersections between the industries make Beauty an essential player in the ever-evolving consumer products arena. The event went virtual during the COVID pandemic and is returning to an in-person format for the first time this year.

"In an industry that's constantly evolving and can be very unforgiving, our clients, especially those at emerging brands, value opportunities to work together and share ideas and wisdom," says Greg Wank, Anchin's Food and Beverage Practice Leader. "We want to provide a platform for people at all levels in the industry to connect, learn from, and support each other."

"The CPG industry as we know it is a culmination of the efforts of so many, and our event is a celebration of that ecosystem, bringing something for everyone," adds Megan Klingbeil, Co-Leader of Anchin's Beauty, Health & Wellness Group. "We have always strived to elevate and amplify the efforts of growing brands, and showcase incredible companies for investors, distributors and retailers who are forward-looking and want to align with future leaders in the industry."

Further details about the event and exhibitor opportunities are available at https://www.anchin.com/events/.

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

