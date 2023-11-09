The 6th WLA Forum Ends with Strong Call for Global Scientific Cooperation

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th World Laureates Forum, themed "Science Leads Transformation", came to a close with a powerful call to the scientists around the world to unite and take the lead in science reformation for a more resilient future.

The 6th World Laureates Forum (PRNewswire)

The three-day event saw the convergence of over 300 intellectuals from 25 countries and regions, including esteemed recipients of the Nobel Prize, the Turing Award, the Wolf Prize, and many other prestigious scientific accolades.

Held against the backdrop of a world marked by increasingly complex global challenges, encompassing international relations, and environmental disruptions, the forum bridged among the scientists in different research fields and aimed to address the profound impacts on science and innovation through open dialogues and the exchange of ideas, spurring inspirations and proposing realistic solutions.

At the flagship WLA Life Science Forum, the WLA Intelligent Science Forum, and the WLA Zero Carbon Forum, the world laureates and scholars discussed about the transformation in the fields for applicable solutions to address pressing global issues.

The WLA Young Scientists HUB marked another new platform set up especially for the over 100 young scientists to share their novel findings where the most exciting discussions were carried out.

Some really touching and inspiring moments happened during the attention-drawing WLA SHE Forum, which were encouraging for more females to bravely pursuing the scientific ambitions.

60 world laureates made free speeches at the WLA Mobius Forum, analyzing and demonstrating outlooks for transforming science education for a better future. Like the mobius strip, science education should reach out to everyone throughout the whole life, according to Edvard Moser, 2014 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine and Founding Director of the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience, Co-Director of the Centre for Neural Computation at Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

Notably, the total media exposure of the 6th WLA Forum spikes to over 1 billion, with worldwide online-views reaching about four million and over 10 thousand participants turned up.

Erwin NEHER, 1991 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine and Director and Scientific Member at the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences said: "I'm convinced that we can offer solutions to many of the problems that we are facing today."

Peidong Yang, 2015 MacArthur Fellow and S.K. and Angela Chan Distinguished Chair in Energy and Professor of Chemistry at UC Berkeley emphasized the importance of scientific cooperation to address the global issues.

The 6th WLA Forum is hosted by World Laureates Association and Chinese Association of Science and Technology, co-hosted by Parkland Foundation.

The 7th WLA Forum will take place in 2024 and the nomination for the 2024 WLA Prize will kick off soon.

