Sure ranked among fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

With impressive revenue and company growth, 2023 marks Sure's third consecutive appearance on the list

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance, today announced it has been included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

"To be featured among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a huge honor, and a testament to the incredible work of our team this past year and the momentum we have to transform the future of insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "In 2023 alone, we've released game-changing products like one-click return shipping protection and our embedded home warranty solution, and we're just getting started. We're excited to keep our foot on the gas as we continue to change the way insurance is distributed, digitally."

This marks Sure's third consecutive year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and adds to the company's growing list of prestigious industry distinctions, including recognition on the Forbes Fintech 50 , Inc. 5000 , and Insurtech100 lists. The company has also added several new high-level partnerships and expanded across insurance product lines as it continues to unlock the potential of digital insurance.

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Sure is the global insurance technology leader that unlocks the potential of digital insurance. Global brands and market-leading insurance carriers from the Fortune 500 build and launch sophisticated embedded insurance products on Sure's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies.

