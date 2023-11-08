Legacy, the Leading At-Home Sperm Testing and Freezing Company, to Offer Discounted Services for All Military Members and Veterans this Veterans Day

Legacy increases their military discount on all products and services as a thank you in recognition of the holiday

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, America's largest at-home male fertility clinic, announced today that it will increase its special offer on sperm testing and freezing services for active duty service members, reservists, members of the National Guard, and Veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

This announcement comes on the heels of a 40% spike in demand for sperm freezing services for military personnel over the past 30 days.

To date, over 200 special operators and over 1,000 conventional military personnel have benefitted from Legacy's services. Legacy recently entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Veterans Health Administration to test and cryopreserve sperm for over 1,000 Global War On Terror veterans across the United States.

Legacy has always offered its services to service members. Those who have served are two times more likely to experience infertility compared to civilians, due to toxic exposures, injuries, and unsustainable operational tempo.

For members of the Naval Special Warfare and Army Special Forces communities, Legacy services continue to be offered 100% free of charge in partnership with the Military Family Building Coalition and the Green Beret Foundation .

For all military personnel, Legacy hopes to provide a more affordable option to have their sperm analyzed and cryogenically stored to be used at a later time.

"Everyone deserves the ability to have a family. We're acutely aware of rising geopolitical tensions around the world, and we've seen a global demand in sperm freezing as a result, including at the governmental level," said Khaled Kteily, Legacy's founder and CEO. "For active duty service members, the last thing that should be keeping someone up at night is if they will be able to have kids someday."

"Sperm is a biomarker of overall health, and an important indicator of military readiness. All military personnel have their blood, heart, vision, hearing, physical fitness, and mental aptitude tested — among other metrics — and sperm should be another one of those baseline parameters," said John Crowley, Head of Military Affairs at Legacy. "Legacy's discounts and partnerships will provide the US military families with peace of mind while serving our country."

This expanded Veterans Day discount reinforces Legacy's commitment to solve fertility challenges faced by military families. Service members and veterans can access their discounts by verifying their identities with ID.me at checkout.

To learn more about Legacy's work with the military, visit givelegacy.com/military .

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

As the largest fertility clinic for people with sperm in North America, Legacy offers clients the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, as the only company that allows customers to complete a semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and sperm cryopreservation without leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States, and is the only digital fertility clinic to offer post-thaw analysis to ensure a client's sperm is viable for freezing, and multi-site storage to maximize the security of all samples.

Testing and addressing male fertility first can reduce treatment costs and drive better outcomes. Through the Legacy website, consumers can access a range of educational content, personalized fertility consultations, and other services that promote lifelong sperm health and wellness. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.com .

