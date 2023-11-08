Instacart Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplebear Inc. dba Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) today released financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. These financial results are available within Instacart's third quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter, which can be found on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/ .

Instacart management will host a conference call to discuss the company's results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) today. To access a live webcast of the conference call, please visit the Investor Relations website at https://investors.instacart.com/ . After the call concludes, a replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

