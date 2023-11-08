CCTV+: Explore Guangdong along coastline with international media

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explore Guangdong along coastline" event was held in Guangdong from October 30 to November 3. An international media delegation enjoyed picturesque sea views and glimpsed the achievements of the marine economy of the province in five coastal cities, namely Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, and Zhuhai.

How do they see the marine economy in Guangdong? What do they want to share with the world? Let's explore Guangdong along the coastline with them. Click on the video to find out.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCTV+