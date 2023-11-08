Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Provides Complimentary Access For Low Income Taxpayer Clinics

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that it is now offering complimentary access to Bloomberg Tax Research for attorneys and staff of Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs), providing clinics with access to expert-written analysis, tools and primary source information to resolve their clients' tax problems with the IRS.

Low Income Taxpayer Clinics assist low-income individuals who have a tax dispute with the IRS and provide education and outreach to individuals who speak English as a second language, ensuring the fairness and integrity of the tax system for these taxpayers. LITCs represent individuals before the IRS or in court on audits, appeals, tax collection matters, and other tax disputes. Services are provided for free or for a small fee.

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive coverage of federal, state, and international tax intelligence to help practitioners stay on top of constantly changing, complex tax laws and developments. These solutions enable practitioners to get timely, accurate, and in-depth information more efficiently. LITC staff will have access to expert analysis and practical guidance, timely tax news, practice tools, and links to primary sources including the full Internal Revenue Code.

"Bloomberg Tax & Accounting is proud to support the staff of LITCs as they provide high quality assistance to the individuals and families in need of tax dispute assistance," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Complimentary access to Bloomberg Tax's expert analysis, in-depth news, extensive primary source material, and actionable practitioner-developed tools will save LITC staff time and provide the perspectives and tools that are most relevant to their clients."

"We are grateful to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting for complimentary access to Bloomberg Tax Research," said Anna Gooch, Public Service Fellow and Qualified Tax Expert at the Center for Taxpayer Rights. "Access to high-quality research is critical to the work we do serving and educating thousands of low-income individuals."

LITC staff can learn more about Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and request access to the platform at http://onb-tax.com/QjLX50Q5s1S.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

