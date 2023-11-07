Zepp Health Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 20, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:30 a.m. ET on November 20, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2023 unaudited financial results before the market open on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 20, 2023 (8:30 p.m. Beijing Time on November 20, 2023). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until November 27, 2023 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 3369346

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) is a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowering users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity , and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, Zepp delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp has shipped over 200 million units, and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the company became Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021 . Zepp has 1,300+ team members and offices across North America , EMEA, and APAC regions.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation

Grace Zhang

E-mail: ir@zepp.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.