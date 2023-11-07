Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon to Highlight How We Will Interact with Our Devices in the AI Age During CES 2024 Keynote

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced today that Qualcomm, a global leader enabling intelligent computing everywhere, will keynote at CES® 2024. President and CEO Cristiano Amon will join Emmy Award-winning FOX Business Network anchor Liz Claman for a keynote conversation on January 10.

Qualcomm corporate logo (PRNewswire)

Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon will speak at 2 p.m. PT on January 10, 2024 , in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

"We're entering the age of generative AI, and on-device generative AI has the potential to profoundly impact how we interact with our devices," said Amon. "Running AI pervasively and continually on the device will transform our user experience, making it more natural, intuitive, relevant, and personal, with increased immediacy, privacy, and security. I'm excited to share more about how our devices will be seamlessly integrated into our lives at CES."

Qualcomm is a leader in on-device generative AI technology delivering solutions with high-performance, low-power accelerated computing, coupled with unrivaled connectivity to drive new experiences across devices. Snapdragon platforms integrate intelligence on the device, whether a smartphone or next-generation laptop, XR device, or new software-defined vehicle, and will enable generative AI experiences to scale and reach their full potential.

During his almost 30-year tenure at Qualcomm, Amon has steered the development of a leading and differentiated product roadmap, spearheaded Qualcomm's 5G strategy and global roll out, and drove the company's diversification to serve multiple industries, including automotive, computing, and extended reality. The company has been proud to showcase its innovation during its decades-long legacy as a CES exhibitor and an active CTA member.

"Qualcomm has built on decades of technology leadership to become one of the world's leading AI innovators. Now, they're helping AI to scale and bring new user experiences across devices," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "Cristiano will offer a glimpse into that future."

Qualcomm joins an ALL ON roster of announced keynotes including L'Oréal, Walmart, Nasdaq, Siemens, Elevance Health, and HD Hyundai. The CES keynote page will be updated as additional speakers are announced.

Logistics:

CES 2024 is January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration is now open. For the latest CES 2024 news, exhibitor information and conference updates, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

About Qualcomm:

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

Cristiano R. Amon, President & Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated (PRNewswire)

CES, CTA logo (PRNewswire)

