HomeFront Brands Announces National Charity Partnerships with Operation Homefront and The Carson Scholars Foundation

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeFront Brands , the property service franchise platform with six emerging concepts in its franchise portfolio, announced today its partnerships with two prominent national nonprofit organizations, Operation Homefront and The Carson Scholars Foundation. Reflecting its own recently established tagline, "The family of brands that C.A.R.E.S" (the company's five core values: Community, Accountability, Respect, Excellence, and Service), HomeFront Brands announced the charitable partnerships to its franchise community, corporate employees and vendor partners during the company's inaugural franchise convention, taking place November 5, 6 and 7 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We are beyond grateful to partner with two remarkable organizations that align so perfectly with our mission and values at HomeFront Brands," said Jeff Dudan, Chairman and CEO of HomeFront Brands. "These partnerships reflect our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and expressing our profound appreciation to the courageous individuals who have selflessly served our nation. I, as well as the rest of my team, am looking forward to the meaningful impact we can make now and into the future in tandem with Operation Homefront and The Carson Scholars Foundation."

Since 2002, Operation Homefront has been proudly serving America's military families. The nonprofit organization provides relief and recurring family support programs and services throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties so that they don't become long-term hardships. Prior to the partnership announcement, HomeFront Brands made an initial donation of $20,000 to the organization, and in addition, has set a goal to raise more than $50,000 in 2024 for its military families. Additional commitments of the partnership include helping to provide transitional homes for veterans, awarding recipients of the nonprofit's Military Child of the Year with laptops to support their educational endeavors, participating in the organization's 11 days of impact for Veterans Day and more. HomeFront Brands is recognized as a one star partner of Operation Homefront.

The Carson Scholars Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to combat the American education crisis by rewarding excellence in the nation's youth through its Scholarship programs and by developing reading rooms in libraries and schools across the country through The Ben Carson Reading Project initiative. Through an initial donation of $20,000, HomeFront Brands will be donating a state-of-the-art reading room to a deserving school in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, reaffirming its commitment to promoting literacy and education within its local community. The donation will mark the beginning of a nationwide expansion effort, where HomeFront Brands aims to replicate the reading room donation in schools across the country.

"Leading by example has always been a fundamental principle at HomeFront Brands," continued Dudan. "Embarking on these transformative partnerships will serve as a guiding light, not just for our dedicated franchisees, but for everyone affiliated with HomeFront Brands. We're thrilled to be launching both partnerships with our initial donations, which serve as a catalyst to propel our collective efforts into action."

HomeFront Brands offers community-based franchise opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging data-driven insights and enterprise level solutions with a focus on responsible franchising, the brand is accelerating the growth of its portfolio of property service franchise concepts.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth.

By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands – Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

