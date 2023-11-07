BRIGGS & STRATTON ADDS MORE POWER TO ITS HOME STANDBY GENERATOR LINEUP

Company Introduces Three New Models

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is delivering more power to homeowners with the introduction of its 13kW, 18kW and 22kW PowerProtect™ home standby generators. Briggs & Stratton was the first to offer a 26kW air-cooled standby generator. Now, with the addition of the 13kW, 18kW and 22kW models, the line delivers reliable power for every homeowner's needs.

The Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect line of home standby generators offers more power output on natural gas, compared to other generators in its class. The company is introducing three new models, a 13kW, 18kW and 22kW, which are all powered by a commercial-grade Vanguard engine. (PRNewswire)

With the latest advancements, Briggs & Stratton offers the most powerful line of air-cooled home standby generators on the market. In addition to superior motor starting capability, the company's NGMax™ technology provides maximum power output on natural gas fuel. A little-known fact is that the industry norm is to rate generators based on their power output in kilowatts (kW) on liquid propane fuel. But, with more than 70% of American homeowners having access to natural gas, the natural gas power output is more relevant to most homeowners. The Briggs & Stratton® PowerProtect line offers more power output on natural gas compared to other generators in its class. For more information on NGMax and generator ratings, visit briggsandstratton.com.

Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect Home Standby Generators are powered by the company's trusted and proven commercial-grade Vanguard® engine that's built to run continuously for days on end in the toughest environments. Another unique feature is the Eco-Cise™ smart weekly test mode that significantly reduces noise and fuel consumption, shrinking the weekly generator test from 5-20 minutes down to just 16 seconds.

"In 2021, Briggs & Stratton was the first to market with a 26kW standby unit, and it remains the most powerful air-cooled home standby generator available today," said Tom Rugg, SVP & President of Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions. "We're continuing our leadership position by introducing three new models that lead the industry in power, warranty and affordability. When you compare our power output on natural gas versus competitors, our generators deliver the most power at the lowest cost per kilowatt, providing unmatched performance and value to the consumer."

Briggs & Stratton PowerProtect Home Standby Generators, which are engineered and assembled in the U.S., are designed to run on both liquid propane and natural gas. The PowerProtect generator line is backed by the industry's longest and most comprehensive standard warranty for years of worry-free performance. The models have a standard six-year warranty that covers parts, labor and technician travel, meaning there aren't hidden fees. For those who purchase a unit through a Briggs & Stratton dealer, a 10-year warranty is available.

PowerProtect generators are designed to work seamlessly with Briggs & Stratton Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS). The ATS senses when utility power goes out and, within seconds, switches the home or business to generator power.

Homeowners can enjoy ultimate flexibility by adding a SymphonyⓇ Choice Kit to their system. Symphony technology is the power management system that automatically balances a home's electrical loads. Users can prioritize up to eight high-wattage appliances, like air conditioning units, electric stoves and dryers, to ensure they have the power they need.

In addition, easy-to-use Infohub™ software from Briggs & Stratton allows homeowners and businesses to monitor the status of their generator and receive important maintenance reminders and updates from their phone or email.

PowerProtect 13kW Home Standby Generator

At 28.5" x 25.5" x 37.6," this new upright unit boasts an ultra-compact footprint and is ideal for tight lot lines and small and mid-sized homes. In fact, the 13kW has a 39% smaller footprint compared to competitive models. A front exhaust design allows for ultimate installation versatility. The 13kW delivers 13 running kW on liquid propane and 11.5 kW on natural gas. The 37 kVA motor starting power is 12% greater than the competition in the same power class. That means more available power to start up large appliances and equipment like an air conditioner.

PowerProtect 18kW Home Standby Generator

The 18kW generator measures 46.5" x 26.8" x 28.4" and delivers 18 kW on liquid propane and natural gas, and can handle the energy requirements of mid-sized to large homes. The 45 kVA motor starting power is 10% greater than the competition in the same power class and handles large appliances with ease. The 18kW is designed for emergency and non-emergency use. The non-emergency certification allows homeowners to participate in their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid.

PowerProtect 22kW Home Standby Generator

The 22kW generator measures 46.5" x 26.8" x 28.4" and delivers a full 22 kW on both liquid propane and natural gas and can handle the energy requirements of mid-sized to large homes. The 22kW model comes with 45 kVA of motor starting power to ensure a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners. The 22kW is designed for emergency and non-emergency use. The non-emergency certification means homeowners can enroll in their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid.

PowerProtect 26kW Home Standby Generator

The 26kW generator measures 46.5" x 26.8" x 28.4" and delivers over 26 kW on liquid propane and 24 kW on natural gas. The 26kW model comes with 41kVA of motor starting power to ensure a smooth startup of large appliances like air conditioners. In addition, it is non-emergency certified, meaning homeowners and businesses can partner with their local utility's demand response program and receive statement credits or other incentives for helping to reduce the overall load on the power grid.

The new 13kW, 18kW and 22kW PowerProtect generators replace the company's 12kW, 17kW and 20kW units and build on Briggs & Stratton's 115 years of experience in power application.

The Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions portfolio includes a complete line of backup energy products, including Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and standby generators.

For more information on PowerProtect home standby generators from Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions, visit energy.briggsandstratton.com/powerprotect.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators, energy storage systems, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

