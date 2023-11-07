The 15th Chinese Renewable Energy Conference Takes Place in Eastern China's Wuxi

WUXI, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Chinese Renewable Energy Conference & Exhibition began on November 2nd in Eastern China's Wuxi. At the opening ceremony, several events took place. The inaugural "Taihu Green Excellence Award" was presented to leading companies. The Jiangsu Provincial Engineering Research Center for New Energy in Wuxi was recognized for 2023. The Wuxi New Energy Industry Fund was launched, and a collaborative organization for the Yangtze River Delta New Energy Equipment Industry Ecosystem was established, according to the Organizing Committee.

During the event, H.E. Muhannad Sulaiman Abdalla Ahmed Alnaqbi, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Shanghai, delivered a speech. He emphasized that this conference helps to understand China's focus on developing new energy and sustainable development. This aligns with the development goals of the UAE and the principles of the upcoming COP28 to be held in the UAE. He expressed hope that all nations would play a significant role in achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, and addressing climate change.

Du Xiaogang, the Secretary of the Wuxi Municipal Party Committee, has emphasized that Wuxi considers new energy as a crucial direction for advancing new industrialization and nurturing new quality productive forces. The goal is to double the industrial scale within the next three years, surpassing 310 billion yuan. The ultimate objective is to establish Wuxi as a global hub for new energy equipment, gaining greater international recognition and industry prominence.

The event is themed "Empowering Dual Carbon, Shaping the Future through Innovation", and it will include in-depth discussions on industry hot topics such as the path to carbon neutrality and advanced photovoltaic technologies. The conference comprises an opening ceremony, a main forum, a premium exhibition, nine industry ecosystem conferences, and several industry matchmaking sessions. During the event, a total of 73 significant projects will be signed, with a combined contract value of 128.6 billion yuan, covering various fields including high-end equipment, photovoltaics, hydrogen energy, and energy storage.

