THE BAHAMAS AND JETBLUE CELEBRATE FIRST-EVER NONSTOP FLIGHT CONNECTING LOS ANGELES TO NASSAU

NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- November 4, 2023 marked a significant milestone as The Islands of The Bahamas and JetBlue jointly welcomed passengers on the airline's first nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau, the booming capital of The Bahamas. The new direct service is poised to simplify travel between these two coasts, enhancing accessibility to the coveted Caribbean paradise renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and vibrant culture.

"As we have seen, this direct link between coasts will open doors for countless travellers to experience the beauty, warmth and rich heritage of our country without the hassle of multiple connections," said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. "We are thrilled to continue welcoming passengers on the new JetBlue service, ensuring their arrival to our shores is nothing short of extraordinary."

The first JetBlue flight #2710 from Los Angeles arrived Saturday at Lynden Pindling International Airport where passengers were greeted and embraced in true Bahamian style, with a spirited and traditional Bahamian Junkanoo welcome, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience in The Bahamas.

"We are excited to introduce a new option to connect our customers in Los Angeles to the destinations they want to fly," said Erik Hildebrandt, Director, Domestic Cities, JetBlue. "This new service to Nassau will bring more great service and everyday low fares to more customers, will expand our network and international presence in the Caribbean and open a direct option to Nassau, a world class and popular destination."

Travellers arriving in Nassau and Paradise Island are welcomed with numerous luxury resorts, diverse dining, shopping, a vibrant nightlife and endless authentic Bahamian culture – from art exhibits to historical landmarks. The bustling capital also serves as the launch pad and gateway to unlock the splendour of all 16 unique islands in The Bahamas.

"We are thrilled that it is now easier than ever for those in Los Angeles to reach Nassau and Paradise Island to experience all that these two islands have to offer," said Joy Jibrilu, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board. "From outstanding accommodations and beautiful beaches to delicious dining and authentic cultural experiences, Nassau and Paradise Island are full of Bahamian spirit, and we look forward to welcoming those from the West Coast with JetBlue's new direct service."

JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, features the most legroom in coach (a); fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi (b); complimentary name-brand snacks and drinks; and seatback entertainment at every seat. The new route will also offer customers JetBlue's award-winning Mint premium experience, featuring its lie-flat seats, innovative design touches and a restaurant-style small plate dining concept from Delicious Hospitality Group (DHG).

The direct flights will operate once weekly, departing both Los Angeles and Nassau on Saturdays at 7 a.m. and 4:42 p.m., respectively. Travellers can learn about the new service and the destination by visiting JetBlue.com, Bahamas.com and NassauParadiseIsland.com.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of some of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples, and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

ABOUT JETBLUE

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

(b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us

ABOUT NASSAU PARADISE ISLAND

Nassau Paradise Island, Bahamas is known for having some of the most beautiful white sand beaches in the world, turquoise blue water, the Caribbean's best entertainment and a spectrum of resorts, from ultra-exclusive to family friendly. This convenient destination is serviced by several nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. Less than an hour from South Florida and less than three hours from New York City, Nassau Paradise Island is so close, yet feels like it's a world away. Additional information about where to stay and incredible value-added packages may be found at www.NassauParadiseIsland.com.

