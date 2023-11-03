William Raveis Expands Western Massachusetts Footprint with Strategic Acquisition of Jones Group Realtors®

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance, the Inman-awarded Top Brokerage in the U.S. and number one family-owned real estate company in Florida, the Northeast, and South Carolina, is excited to announce the expansion of its luxury network in partnership with Jones Group Realtors®.

William Raveis and Jones Group Realtors® celebrate their strategic partnership. Pictured l-r: Karen Reggiannini, Strategic Growth Coach & Sales Manager with William Raveis East Longmeadow, Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales for William Raveis, Inc., Gerald L. Jones, President & CEO of the Jones Group Realtors®, and Katie Totten, Senior Vice President for William Raveis Greater CT and Western MA. (PRNewswire)

Following a major southern expansion for William Raveis in South Carolina last month, the privately held real estate company is extending its operations along the western edge of Massachusetts and the Berkshires. Chris Raveis, President of Residential Sales for William Raveis, Inc. recently announced the strategic acquisition of Jones Group Realtors® (JGR), a leading family-owned brokerage in Amherst, Northampton, and the surrounding communities since 1958.

Chris Raveis comments on the partnership opportunity with the Jones Group, "Our alliance with one of the most respected firms in the Pioneer Valley is a big step forward in our expansion plan." William Raveis is the number one independent real estate company across the greater Boston, Cape Cod, and Nantucket luxury marketplace. "Our strategic acquisition is a win-win for all agents and customers," Raveis adds.

Gerald L. Jones, JGR President and CEO says about the alliance with William Raveis, "As I got to know Chris and the team, I felt a strong connection. The company offers its agents outstanding marketing and technology resources, individualized career training, an extensive referral network, and a robust luxury program. Our team is thrilled to be part of an award-winning family company." In addition to over fifty JGR agents, Jerry Jones will be joining William Raveis in a leadership role as a Strategic Growth Coach & Sales Manager.

Katie Totten, SVP for William Raveis Greater Connecticut-Western Massachusetts explains, "We have seen rapid growth in the region over the last two decades. Our William Raveis East Longmeadow team and I look forward to our collaboration, and helping our agents elevate their client services using all the best tools and support our company provides." Both William Raveis and JGR are members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, a global broker network.

The Pioneer Valley is a popular, year-round tourist destination and home to the Five Colleges, including Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College, and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The area offers scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, arts and cultural activities, and quality of life for its residents. In fact, Hampshire County is named among the healthiest communities according to U.S. News & World Report in 2022.

Please visit us at raveis.com or stop by our William Raveis offices located at:

200 Triangle Street, Amherst, MA and 351 Pleasant Street, Suite A, Northampton, MA.

More about William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage, and Insurance…

William Raveis is the number one privately owned real estate brokerage in Florida and the Northeast providing integrated real estate services to customers for 50 years. Recently selected as the Top Brokerage in the United States by Inman, the voice of REALTORS® and industry news, the company ranks among the nation's top independent and publicly traded brokerages for sales volume and units sold by RealTrends. In addition to its Residential, Relocation, and Luxury Properties divisions, William Raveis has full-service Mortgage and Insurance Companies; thereby streamlining the customer experience under one roof. Please visit www.Raveis.com for more information and services.

More about Jones Group Realtors®...

Since 1958, the Jones Group (JGR) has been extending comprehensive real estate services in the Pioneer Valley, from Belchertown to Greenfield, from Pelham to the foothills of the Berkshires in Massachusetts. A second generation and family-owned company, Gerald L. Jones has grown the company into the largest independent real estate agency in the region with top market share delivered by over 50 sales professionals and administrators dedicated to providing the best real estate services for more than a half century.

