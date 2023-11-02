STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

STAGWELL INC. (NASDAQ: STGW) REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Stagwell Sees Strong Growth in Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group and Performance Media Capabilities; International Revenue Growth of 24% in Q3

Posted $81 million of net new business in Q3; LTM net new business exceeds $250 million

Completed sale of non-core ConcentricLife for $245 million

Revenue of $618 million; Net revenue of $535 million

Net Income of $3 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million

Expects 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $390 to $410 Million

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) -- Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Stagwell Sees Strong Growth in Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group and Performance Media Capabilities; International Revenue Growth of 24% in Q3 (PRNewswire)

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS HIGHLIGHTS:

Q3 revenue of $618 million , a decrease of 7% versus the prior year period; YTD revenue of $1,872 million , a decrease of 5% versus the prior year period

Q3 net revenue of $535 million , a decrease of 4% versus the prior period; YTD net revenue of $1,596 million , a decrease of 3% versus the prior year period

Q3 organic net revenue declined 7% versus the prior year period and 5% ex-Advocacy; YTD organic net revenue declined 6% versus the prior year period and 4% ex-Advocacy

Q3 net revenue from international increased 25%, led by increases of 30% in EMEA, 18% in LATAM and 12% in APAC

Q3 revenue from the Stagwell Marketing Cloud Group capability increased 7%, and net revenue increased 20%

Q3 revenue from the Performance Media & Data capability increased 8%, and net revenue increased 11%

Q3 net income of $3 million versus net income of $35 million in the prior year period; YTD net loss of $12 million versus net income of $93 million in the prior year period

Q3 net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $653 thousand versus net income of $11 million in the prior year period; YTD net loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $4 million versus net income of $34 million in the prior year period

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $102 million , a decrease of 12% versus the prior year period; YTD Adjusted EBITDA of $265 million , a decrease of 19% versus the prior year period

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% on net revenue, an increase of 210 basis points sequentially; YTD Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue

Q3 earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.003

Q3 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders of $0.18 ; YTD Adjusted earnings per share of $0.45

Q3 net new business of $81 million ; YTD net new business of $209 million

"Stagwell achieved over $100 million of EBITDA in Q3 and is on course to return to growth over the next two quarters as new business continues to flow in and the tech industry pauses and auto and entertainment strikes which have impacted this sector are ebbing," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "We are already growing in key areas like media and international and made adjustments to again achieve a 19% margin on net revenue."

"We have trimmed our costs, implemented new systems, reordered our portfolio, and are ready for a strong 2024 as the political cycle kicks in again and as we introduce our cutting-edge AI products within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Our disposition of a single non-core asset for $245 million, which has now closed, both improves our balance sheet and readies the company for further growth and expansion through prudent investment."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "In the face of continued sector-wide headwinds, we took decisive measures to reduce costs to align with our revenue which resulted in a third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 19 percent, in line with our targeted operating range. Continued progress with our initiatives to standardize and centralize our cost structure to the shared services platform will be accretive to margins over the next several quarters. The sale of ConcentricLife will serve to reduce net debt and will support our goal of strengthening the balance sheet and reducing financial leverage.

Financial Outlook

2023 financial guidance is as follows:

Organic Net Revenue decline of about 4%

Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy decline of about 2.5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $390 million – $410 million

Free Cash Flow Conversion of 40% - 50%

Adjusted EPS of $0.73 - $0.78

Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2023 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

On October 2, 2023, the Company acquired 100% of the membership interest of Left Field Labs, LLC, a digital experience design and strategy company, for approximately $9.4 million in cash, and 825,402 shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), subject to post-closing adjustments. In connection with the agreement, the previous owners are entitled to contingent consideration up to a maximum value of $51.0 million, subject to continued employment and meeting certain future earnings targets, of which a portion may be settled in shares of Class A Common Stock at the Company's discretion.

On October 31, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its integrated healthcare marketing agency and pharmaceutical commercialization platform, ConcentricLife, for $245 million in cash.

On November 1, 2023, the Company acquired Movers and Shakers LLC, a business that provides social media marketing solutions, for approximately $15 million, to be paid in cash or up to 30% in shares of Class A Common stock, subject to post-closing adjustments. In connection with the agreement, the previous owners are entitled to contingent consideration up to a maximum value of $35 million, subject to meeting certain future earnings targets, of which a portion may be settled in shares of Class A Common Stock at the Company's discretion.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Q3Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Ben Allanson

Ir@stagwellglobal.com

For Press:

Beth Sidhu

Pr@stagwellglobal.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" refer to the positive or negative revenue results, respectively, of subtracting the impact of foreign exchange and acquisition (disposition) from total revenue growth. The impact of foreign currency represents the period-over-period change in revenue driven by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates between such periods and is calculated as the difference between prior period revenue reported and prior period revenue converted utilizing the current period foreign exchange rates. The impact of acquisitions is calculated as follows (a) for entities purchased in the current year, prior year revenue of the acquired entity beginning on the acquisition date, as if we acquired the entity in the prior year, through the end of the reported period and (b) for entities purchased in the prior year, prior year revenue of the acquired entity as if we acquired the entity at the beginning of the reported period through the date of acquisition (prior year revenue for the period we did not own the acquired entity). The impact of divestitures is calculated as the prior year revenue of the disposed entity from the date of disposition, as if the entity was disposed of in the prior year, to the end of the reporting period. "Net Organic revenue growth" and "Net Organic revenue decline" also excludes the impact of Billable costs in analyzing Organic revenue growth (decline) as these costs and their fluctuations are not indicative of the operating performance of our underlying business.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments.

(6) Financial Guidance: The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance and future prospects, business and economic trends, potential acquisitions, and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "guidance," "intend," "look," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;

the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"), and evolving strains of COVID-19 on the economy and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;

inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;

the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;

the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;

financial failure of the Company's clients;

the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;

the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;

the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;

the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;

the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;

the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;

the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;

an inability to realize expected benefits of the combination of the Company's business with the business of MDC Partners Inc. (the "Transactions") and other completed, pending, or contemplated acquisitions;

adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions for the Company, its operations and its shareholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax law, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with the tax authorities on the Company's determination of value and computations of its attributes may result in increased tax costs;

the occurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax") as a result of the Transactions;

the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;

the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;

economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorist activities and natural disasters;

stock price volatility; and

foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2022 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2023, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 617,573

$ 663,791

$ 1,872,282

$ 1,979,607 Operating Expenses













Cost of services 384,980

417,134

1,201,309

1,253,765 Office and general expenses 160,021

119,186

481,379

429,121 Depreciation and amortization 38,830

32,207

107,795

95,642 Impairment and other losses —

25,211

10,562

28,034

583,831

593,738

1,801,045

1,806,562 Operating Income 33,742

70,053

71,237

173,045 Other income (expenses):













Interest expense, net (25,886)

(19,672)

(67,755)

(56,552) Foreign exchange, net (140)

(3,927)

(2,288)

(4,163) Other, net (271)

147

(467)

182

(26,297)

(23,452)

(70,510)

(60,533) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 7,445

46,601

727

112,512 Income tax expense 4,324

11,540

12,425

20,150 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates 3,121

35,061

(11,698)

92,362 Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates (4)

213

(447)

1,053 Net income (loss) 3,117

35,274

(12,145)

93,415 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests (2,464)

(24,665)

8,548

(59,668) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders $ 653

$ 10,609

$ (3,597)

$ 33,747 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:













Basic $ 0.01

$ 0.08

$ (0.03)

$ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.08

$ (0.03)

$ 0.26 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 110,787

125,384

118,772

124,710 Diluted 265,006

130,498

118,772

131,550

SCHEDULE 2

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 311,926

$ 664

$ 2,117

$ (17,639)

$ (14,858)

$ 297,068

(5.7) %

(4.8) % Brand Performance Network 160,473

2,666

1,573

(2,284)

1,955

162,428

(1.4) %

1.2 % Communications Network 79,919

70

—

(17,573)

(17,503)

62,416

(22.0) %

(21.9) % All Other 3,436

(32)

9,738

(190)

9,516

12,952

(5.5) %

276.9 %

$ 555,754

$ 3,368

$ 13,428

$ (37,686)

$ (20,890)

$ 534,864

(6.8) %

(3.8) %







Net Revenue - Components of Change









Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

Foreign

Currency

Net

Acquisitions

(Divestitures)

Organic

Total Change

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2023

Organic

Total











Integrated Agencies Network $ 929,033

$ (3,173)

$ 6,271

$ (39,004)

$ (35,906)

$ 893,127

(4.2) %

(3.9) % Brand Performance Network 487,829

(2,466)

11,296

(5,636)

3,194

491,023

(1.2) %

0.7 % Communications Network 212,620

(282)

1,918

$ (37,224)

(35,588)

177,032

(17.5) %

(16.7) % All Other 9,225

(170)

35,135

(9,786)

25,179

34,404

(106.1) %

272.9 %

$ 1,638,707

$ (6,091)

$ 54,620

$ (91,650)

$ (43,121)

$ 1,595,586

(5.6) %

(2.6) %



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 297,068

$ 162,428

$ 62,416

$ 12,952

$ —

$ 534,864 Billable costs 51,713

10,933

20,089

(26)

—

82,709 Revenue 348,781

173,361

82,505

12,926

—

617,573























Billable costs 51,713

10,933

20,089

(26)

—

82,709 Staff costs 177,173

103,349

37,412

10,391

10,589

338,914 Administrative costs 28,610

22,953

7,626

1,849

1,301

62,339 Unbillable and other costs, net 14,108

12,933

84

4,717

—

31,842 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 77,177

23,193

17,294

(4,005)

(11,890)

101,769























Stock-based compensation 6,706

1,744

1,252

268

2,095

12,065 Depreciation and amortization 22,559

9,229

2,784

2,138

2,120

38,830 Deferred acquisition consideration 1,018

2,130

3,757

(504)

—

6,401 Other items, net (1) 5,428

3,956

244

292

811

10,731 Operating income (loss) $ 41,466

$ 6,134

$ 9,257

$ (6,199)

$ (16,916)

$ 33,742



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 893,127

$ 491,023

$ 177,032

$ 34,404

$ —

$ 1,595,586 Billable costs 139,787

83,706

53,229

(26)

—

276,696 Revenue 1,032,914

574,729

230,261

34,378

—

1,872,282























Billable costs 139,787

83,706

53,229

(26)

—

276,696 Staff costs 548,012

313,813

115,846

31,124

25,850

1,034,645 Administrative costs 86,200

70,963

25,096

1,244

13,343

196,846 Unbillable and other costs, net 47,538

38,860

336

12,202

—

98,936 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 211,377

67,387

35,754

(10,166)

(39,193)

265,159























Stock-based compensation 15,945

3,365

2,177

427

12,701

34,615 Depreciation and amortization 61,416

26,021

8,216

6,152

5,990

107,795 Deferred acquisition consideration 8,118

1,112

3,403

(1,752)

—

10,881 Impairment and other losses 9,175

1,387

—

—

—

10,562 Other items, net (1) 13,078

9,237

1,337

1,079

5,338

30,069 Operating income (loss) $ 103,645

$ 26,265

$ 20,621

$ (16,072)

$ (63,222)

$ 71,237



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 311,926

$ 160,473

$ 79,919

$ 3,436

$ —

$ 555,754 Billable costs 54,511

10,990

42,536

—

—

108,037 Revenue 366,437

171,463

122,455

3,436

—

663,791























Billable costs 54,511

10,990

42,536

—

—

108,037 Staff costs 190,975

100,062

45,030

2,735

10,325

349,127 Administrative costs 27,343

23,661

9,332

1,045

219

61,600 Unbillable and other costs, net 17,410

12,438

68

19

—

29,935 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 76,198

24,312

25,489

(363)

(10,544)

115,092























Stock-based compensation 5,308

2,923

671

7

3,349

12,258 Depreciation and amortization 18,286

8,205

2,683

1,207

1,826

32,207 Deferred acquisition consideration 841

1,444

(32,074)

—

—

(29,789) Impairment and other losses 1,735

7,494

—

15,982

—

25,211 Other items, net (1) 1,081

1,166

420

(1)

2,486

5,152 Operating income (loss) $ 48,947

$ 3,080

$ 53,789

$ (17,558)

$ (18,205)

$ 70,053



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA, Other items, net and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 6

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



Integrated

Agencies

Network

Brand

Performance

Network

Communications

Network

All Other

Corporate

Total Net Revenue $ 929,033

$ 487,829

$ 212,620

$ 9,225

$ —

$ 1,638,707 Billable costs 163,331

75,717

101,852

—

—

340,900 Revenue 1,092,364

563,546

314,472

9,225

—

1,979,607























Billable costs 163,331

75,717

101,852

—

—

340,900 Staff costs 575,959

297,243

128,784

7,919

30,212

1,040,117 Administrative costs 86,002

65,830

24,475

2,249

4,803

183,359 Unbillable and other costs, net 51,610

35,497

272

29

—

87,408 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 215,462

89,259

59,089

(972)

(35,015)

327,823























Stock-based compensation 15,044

9,152

1,077

15

8,122

33,410 Depreciation and amortization 55,136

25,044

7,787

2,458

5,217

95,642 Deferred acquisition consideration 5,697

7,349

(27,466)

—

—

(14,420) Impairment and other losses 2,519

8,051

—

17,464

—

28,034 Other items, net (1) 2,575

3,676

557

21

5,283

12,112 Operating income (loss) $ 134,491

$ 35,987

$ 77,134

$ (20,930)

$ (53,637)

$ 173,045



(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.

Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2023, resulting in an update to our reportable segments (Networks). The change in reportable segments was that Mono, previously in the Integrated Agencies Network, is now within Allison & Partners in the Communications Network, and Storyline (a Brand specializing in research and survey generation), previously in the Communications Network, is now within Constellation in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2023 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 7

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 653

$ 20,844

$ 21,497 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

33

26,530

26,563 Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

$ 686

$ 47,374

$ 48,060













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

113,357

5,663

119,020 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

151,649

—

151,649 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

265,006

5,663

270,669













Dilutive EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.00





$ 0.18



























Adjustments to Net income(1) Amortization





$ 31,182



Impairment and other losses





—



Stock-based compensation





12,065



Deferred acquisition consideration





6,401



Other items, net





10,731











$ 60,379



Adjusted tax expense





(13,005)











$ 47,374







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 8

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ (3,597)

$ 61,195

$ 57,598 Net income attributable to Class C shareholders

—

70,200

70,200 Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income

(3,597)

131,395

127,798













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

118,772

10,736

129,508 Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding

—

156,092

156,092 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

118,772

166,828

285,600













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ (0.03)





$ 0.45



























Adjustments to Net Income (loss)(1) Amortization





$ 86,605



Impairment and other losses





10,562



Stock-based compensation





34,615



Deferred acquisition consideration





10,881



Other items, net





30,069











172,732



Adjusted tax expense





(33,653)











139,079



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders





(7,684)











$ 131,395

















Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders





$ 61,195

















Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





77,884



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders





(7,684)











70,200











$ 131,395







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 9

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 10,609

$ 16,863

$ 27,472













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

130,498

—

130,498













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.08





$ 0.21













Adjustments to Net income (1) Amortization





$ 25,808



Impairment and other losses





25,211



Stock-based compensation





12,258



Deferred acquisition consideration





(29,789)



Other items, net





5,152











38,640



Adjusted tax expense





(420)











$ 38,220

















Less: Net income attributable to Class C shareholders





(21,357)



Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders





$ 16,863







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 10

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022





GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders

$ 33,747

$ 52,699

$ 86,446













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

131,550

—

131,550













Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.26





$ 0.66



























Adjustments to Net income(1) Amortization





$ 75,877



Impairment and other losses





28,034



Stock-based compensation





33,410



Deferred acquisition consideration





(14,420)



Other items, net





12,112











135,013



Adjusted tax expense





(15,569)











$ 119,444

















Less: Net income to attributable to Class C shareholders





(66,745)



Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders





$ 52,699







(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 11

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022







ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,705

$ 220,589 Accounts receivable, net 670,090

645,846 Expenditures billable to clients 128,903

93,077 Other current assets 104,082

71,443 Total Current Assets 1,001,780

1,030,955 Fixed assets, net 81,373

98,878 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 245,187

273,567 Goodwill 1,572,489

1,566,956 Other intangible assets, net 844,004

907,529 Other assets 125,376

115,447 Total Assets $ 3,870,209

$ 3,993,332 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable $ 306,956

$ 357,253 Accrued media 183,510

240,506 Accruals and other liabilities 205,861

248,477 Advance billings 335,600

337,034 Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases 67,976

76,349 Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration 104,294

90,183 Total Current Liabilities 1,204,197

1,349,802 Long-term debt 1,498,129

1,184,707 Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration 29,443

71,140 Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases 271,285

294,049 Deferred tax liabilities, net 47,717

40,109 Other liabilities 55,099

69,780 Total Liabilities 3,105,870

3,009,587 Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests 10,085

39,111 Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees





Shareholders' Equity





Common shares - Class A & B 116

132 Common shares - Class C 2

2 Paid-in capital 324,926

491,899 Retained earnings 24,586

29,445 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,813)

(38,941) Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity 330,817

482,537 Noncontrolling interests 423,437

462,097 Total Shareholders' Equity 754,254

944,634 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,870,209

$ 3,993,332

SCHEDULE 12

STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ (12,145)

$ 93,415 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation 34,615

33,410 Depreciation and amortization 107,795

95,642 Impairment and other losses 10,562

28,034 Deferred income taxes (1,112)

(1,557) Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration 10,881

(14,420) Other, net (4,292)

1,679 Changes in working capital:





Accounts receivable (25,405)

(34,637) Expenditures billable to clients (36,217)

5,525 Other assets 6,539

4,100 Accounts payable (58,716)

34,630 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (149,267)

(138,947) Advance billings (1,759)

(23,017) Deferred acquisition related payments (9,021)

(10,776) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (127,542)

73,081 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (12,205)

(16,103) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (6,678)

(37,461) Capitalized software (19,026)

(9,392) Other (6,939)

(1,328) Net cash used in investing activities (44,848)

(64,284) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility (1,250,500)

(855,000) Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,562,500

989,500 Shares repurchased and cancelled (203,958)

(43,637) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (24,538)

(38,486) Payment of deferred consideration (31,666)

(61,089) Purchase of noncontrolling interest —

(3,600) Debt issuance costs (150)

— Repurchase of Common Stock —



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 51,688

(12,312) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,182)

(15,243) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (121,884)

(18,758) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 220,589

184,009 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 98,705

$ 165,251

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.