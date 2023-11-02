Fat Brain Toys Introduces Their Hottest Toys of 2023

New holiday gift guide highlights items trending to outpace supply

ELKHORN, Neb., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toys, one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies, today announces their list of the Hottest Toys for 2023. With something for every age, this collection is a go-to destination for customers seeking out unique gifts they know their children will love.

Among these Hottest Toys are several new-for-2023 items that are already flying off the shelves. There's Air Toobz: a kid-safe turbine that sends foam balls flying through a network of modular tubes – Foosbots: portable and collectible robots that spin to kick a ball when you squeeze their arms – plus many more, including SpillAgain, Trestle Tracks Pro, VolleyShot, as well as new additions to their Pretendables line of pretend play.

"The mission for every parent, grandparent, aunt, and uncle is to find that one gift that WOWS that special child in their life," explained Mark Carson, President and Co-Founder of Fat Brain Toys. "Our 2023 Holiday Gift Guide is packed with unique toys and games that will put a smile on the gift giver AND the receiver!"

To help gift-givers avoid the dreaded scenario of disappointing their child because of out-of-stock inventory, the Fat Brain Holiday Gift Guide now highlights those hot products that are high in demand and low in supply. Plus, it features plenty of helpful categories, including shop-by-price and developmental goals, as well as a quick-find function where customers can input their child's age and the desired price range.

About Fat Brain Toys:

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading direct-to-consumer toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a family-operated business based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

