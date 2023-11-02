City of Jackson, Georgia Celebrates International Stranger Things Day

JACKSON, Ga., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Jackson, Georgia is thrilled to announce its vibrant role as the iconic filming location for Netflix's acclaimed series, Stranger Things. As International Stranger Things Day approaches on November 6th, we welcome fans from around the globe to step into the world of Hawkins, Indiana -- right here in Jackson, Georgia!

City of Jackson, Georgia filming location of Stranger Things (PRNewswire)

Stranger Things enthusiasts now have more compelling reasons to visit.

Jackson isn't just a backdrop for the series, it's a living homage. The town has embraced its cinematic legacy by dedicating its downtown to host Stranger Things aficionados. Visitors can immerse themselves in:

Stranger Things Tours : With enthusiastic guides, guests can wander the very spots where pivotal scenes were shot and relive the magic of the show.

Stranger Things Escape Room : Challenge your wits and dive deeper into the series' mysteries.

Themed Dining : Savor dishes and drinks inspired by the series at local restaurants and cafes as they offer special Stranger Things menus.

Exclusive Merchandise: Shop for unique souvenirs that you won't find anywhere else.

Where is Jackson?

Adventure awaits for Stranger Things fans! Plan your trip to the real life town of Hawkins, today!

Located a mere 45 minutes south of Atlanta, Jackson presents an ideal day trip destination for fans and curious travelers alike.

A Bright Future Ahead

With the recent developments towards ending of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the anticipation for the filming of Stranger Things Season 5 has reached fever pitch. Jackson is not only prepared to once again play its pivotal role as downtown Hawkins, but we are excited to welcome fans of the show!

Mayor Carlos Duffey of Jackson shared, "It's not every day that a town gets to be part of television history. We're not just a filming location; we are a part of the Stranger Things family. This International Stranger Things Day, we invite everyone to experience the southern hospitality of Hawkins, Indiana, right here in Jackson."

About Jackson, Georgia:

Known for its rich history and picturesque landscapes, Jackson, Georgia has now also made its mark in the entertainment industry as the filming location for Stranger Things. The city offers a blend of old-world charm with modern amenities, encouraging visitors from all over the globe to take part in the show that has become a worldwide phenomenon.

Media Contact: Hannah Thompson

Public Relations, City of Jackson

Email: Dude@strangerthingstv.com

Phone: 404-840-3703

www.strangerthingstv.com

Downtown Hawkins, filming location for Stranger Things is home to many iconic filming locations including Hawkins Public Library, Melvald's General Store, Radio Shack, Royal Furniture Co, Hawk Theater and many more. The town boast gift shops, restaurants, and entertainment for fans of the show, from tours to escape rooms and launching special Stranger Things events. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE City of Jackson, GA