American Liver Foundation Hosts the 32nd Annual Irwin M. Arias Symposium

Virtual and in-person event, Bridging Basic Science and Liver Disease, brings together hundreds of leading biomedical scientists and physicians from across the globe

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Liver Foundation is pleased to host its 32nd annual Irwin M. Arias Symposium, Bridging Basic Science and Liver Disease, on November 16th from 9AM to 5PM ET. This one-day virtual and in-person program brings together hundreds of leading biomedical scientists and physicians from across the globe and is designed to bridge the remarkable advances in basic biology and engineering with the understanding of liver diseases and their treatment.

ALF hosts Arias Symposium, Bridging Basic Science and Liver Disease, Nov. 16th 9AM-5PM ET

"ALF's annual Arias Symposium has become a go-to event for scientists interested in exploring the connections between research conducted in the lab and treatments delivered in the clinic," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO, American Liver Foundation. "We are so grateful to Dr. Irwin M. Arias, who is recognized throughout the world, for devoting his life's work to bridging these critical gaps and advancing liver disease research, treatments and cures. Liver patients everywhere have benefitted from his preeminent work."

"Bridging the ever-increasing advances in basic biology and engineering with human disease is a major challenge for all of medicine," said Irwin M. Arias, MD, Senior Scientist, Emeritus, National Institutes of Health (NIH). "ALF's Arias Symposium has been a model in addressing this challenge with respect to the liver. The speakers are internationally renowned basic and clinical scientists whose work is at the forefront of understanding liver function and disease. Through 32 years, the presentations have presented research which has ultimately advanced diagnosis and treatment of virtually all liver diseases in children and adults."

The symposium will feature 10 unique plenary talks from renowned researchers including 2020 Nobel Laureates Harvey J. Alter, MD, MACP and Charles M. Rice, PhD who jointly received the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and a collection of three minute 'MicroTalks' delivered by trainee scientists.

The symposium co-chairs are Sangeeta Bhatia, John J. and Dorothy Wilson Professor at MIT's Institute of Medical Engineering and Science Department, and Wolfram Goessling, Chief of Gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital. The overall programming has been designed to honor Dr. Arias' founding commitment to 'bridging' between the academic, industrial, and clinical research communities – even across disciplines.

From Dr. Goessling's clinical research perspective, "Even though liver disease is exceedingly common, we currently lack effective tools for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment for many conditions. We need to connect basic science from all fields with clinical translation, outreach, and implementation to make meaningful changes for our patients."

Dr. Bhatia's goals also encompass a long-term impact for the connections made during this interdisciplinary series. "The Arias Symposium embodies our commitment to creating a diverse community amongst liver researchers around the world and dedication to bringing new trainees into our 'love of liver,' so that they can engage in this fascinating and rewarding field."

The symposium is open to researchers at every stage of their careers, and they are encouraged to share perspectives from their academic, industrial, and clinical research settings.

The one-day virtual program will include topics such as:

Hepatitis C: Then, Now and Beyond

A new model for studying hepacivirus-associated liver cancer

Gene Regulatory Dynamics in Hepatic Specification

Leveraging Splicing to Target HCC

Role of the Hepatokine Inhibin E (INHBE) in Liver-Adipose Interorgan Communication

Cell Therapy with Genetically Enhanced Hepatocytes

Treatment of liver diseases with mRNA-encoded factors

Lipid Metabolic Regulators of Steatotic Liver Disease

NAFLD Deconstructed: Use of Advanced Clinical Machine Learning to Reveal Novel Pathobiology

Hepatocyte Polarity: Neglected, Unique, Complex and Critical

For the full agenda, list of speakers, and free registration please visit alfevents.org/ariassymposium.

In addition to the Arias Symposium, American Liver Foundation offers a research awards program in three categories, Liver Scholar Award, Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Award, and a Travel Award, to provide necessary funding to help advance research in liver biology and disease. Since 1979, ALF's research awards program has provided more than $27 million in research funding. Over 850 qualified scientists and physicians have pursued research careers in liver biology, disease and treatment because they received these grants early in their careers. Learn more at liverfoundation.org/research.

About the American Liver Foundation

The American Liver Foundation is the nation's largest non-profit organization focused solely on promoting liver health and disease prevention. The American Liver Foundation achieves its mission in the fight against liver disease by funding scientific research, education for medical professionals, advocacy, information and support programs for patients and their families as well as public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention. The mission of the American Liver Foundation is to promote education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. For more information visit liverfoundation.org or call:1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

