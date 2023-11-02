10x Genomics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue was $153.6 million for the third quarter, a 17% increase over the corresponding period of 2022, driven by Xenium momentum.
  • Advanced Xenium gene panel strategy, launching new targeted and custom kit configurations and introducing the Xenium Panel Designer self-service website.
  • Expanded the capabilities of the Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression Flex assay to include high-throughput multiomic cellular profiling.
  • Announced a partnership with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to expand automation solutions for single cell assay workflows.

"We had another solid quarter of revenue growth driven by Xenium, as we continued to ramp operations and drive exceptional demand with researchers worldwide," said Serge Saxonov, Co-founder and CEO of 10x Genomics. "Xenium's incredibly steep adoption curve in just three full quarters of launch has put the platform on a best-in-class trajectory. The extraordinary customer enthusiasm and demand we are seeing for this platform further strengthens our conviction in the spatial opportunity and validates our multi-platform strategy and investment."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $153.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 17% increase from $131.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Gross margin was 62% for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 77% for the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to product mix primarily driven by the strength of Xenium instrument placements.

Operating expenses were $190.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 35% increase from $140.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was driven by $41.4 million of in-process research and development expense related to an agreement to acquire certain intangible and other assets earlier this year. Other drivers of the increase in operating expenses this quarter include increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation.

Operating loss was $94.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $40.0 million for the corresponding prior year period. Operating loss includes $41.4 million of in-process research and development expense and $40.2 million of stock-based compensation for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $33.5 million of stock-based compensation for the corresponding prior year period.

Net loss was $93.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $41.9 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $356.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

2023 Financial Guidance

10x Genomics is raising its full year 2023 revenue guidance and now expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million, representing 18% to 21% growth over full year 2022.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

10x Genomics will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results, business developments and outlook after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time / 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.10xgenomics.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 45 days after the event.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "see," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "would," "likely," "seek" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s product momentum and progress, our expected performance advantages and benefits of using our products and services, customer enthusiasm and adoption of our products and our financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations regarding revenue and guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. The material risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the company's most recently-filed 10-K and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Although 10x Genomics, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot provide any assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct nor can it guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments 10x Genomics may make. Further, such forward-looking statements may not accurately or fully reflect the potential impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, difficulties selling in APAC, product capabilities and adoption rates, international economic, political, legal, compliance, social and business factors, inflation and supply chain interruptions may have on the business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of 10x Genomics, Inc. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and our social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

10x Genomics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 

 


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue (1)

$         153,644


$         131,072


$         434,748


$         360,177

Cost of revenue (2)

58,115


30,377


141,217


83,559

Gross profit

95,529


100,695


293,531


276,618

Operating expenses:








Research and development (2)

66,507


67,290


205,065


202,053

In-process research and development

41,402



41,402


Selling, general and administrative (2)

82,415


73,401


257,205


219,413

Total operating expenses

190,324


140,691


503,672


421,466

Loss from operations

(94,795)


(39,996)


(210,141)


(144,848)

Other income (expense):








Interest income

4,300


2,025


12,269


3,832

Interest expense

(1)


(114)


(25)


(351)

Other expense, net

(1,248)


(1,950)


(4,268)


(4,193)

Total other income (expense)

3,051


(39)


7,976


(712)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(91,744)


(40,035)


(202,165)


(145,560)

Provision for income taxes

1,242


1,879


3,982


3,225

Net loss

$          (92,986)


$          (41,914)


$       (206,147)


$       (148,785)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$              (0.79)


$              (0.37)


$              (1.77)


$              (1.31)

Weighted-average shares of common stock used in
computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

117,728,293


114,112,382


116,693,008


113,555,750

(1) The following table represents revenue by source for the periods indicated (in thousands). Spatial products includes the Company's Visium and Xenium products:


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Instruments








Chromium

$           12,231


$           14,936


$           36,716


$           43,309

Spatial

22,711


5,963


48,357


6,755

Total instruments revenue

34,942


20,899


85,073


50,064

Consumables








Chromium

100,282


97,868


302,172


280,195

Spatial

14,091


10,239


37,067


23,796

Total consumables revenue

114,373


108,107


339,239


303,991

Services

4,329


2,066


10,436


6,122

Total revenue

$         153,644


$         131,072


$         434,748


$         360,177

The following table presents revenue by geography based on the location of the customer for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Americas








United States

$           96,094


$           75,345


$         260,769


$         202,159

Americas (excluding United States)

2,917


2,236


8,581


5,997

Total Americas

99,011


77,581


269,350


208,156

Europe, Middle East and Africa

32,019


27,927


91,687


74,067

Asia-Pacific








China¹

12,431


16,313


39,217


48,079

Asia-Pacific (excluding China)

10,183


9,251


34,494


29,875

Total Asia-Pacific

22,614


25,564


73,711


77,954

Total Revenue

$         153,644


$         131,072


$         434,748


$         360,177


1 Includes Hong Kong effective from the first quarter of 2023. Comparative periods have been adjusted for this inclusion.

(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Cost of revenue

$              1,844


$              1,281


$              5,140


$              3,748

Research and development

17,856


14,476


55,196


41,346

Selling, general and administrative

20,535


17,757


67,696


50,780

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           40,235


$           33,514


$         128,032


$           95,874

10x Genomics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)



September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$         311,264


$         219,746

Marketable securities

45,643


210,238

Restricted cash

500


2,633

Accounts receivable, net

103,847


104,211

Inventory

80,917


81,629

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,177


16,578

Total current assets

562,348


635,035

Property and equipment, net

285,008


289,328

Restricted cash

2,974


4,974

Operating lease right-of-use assets

69,192


69,882

Goodwill

4,511


4,511

Intangible assets, net

21,833


22,858

Other noncurrent assets

2,674


2,392

Total assets

$         948,540


$      1,028,980

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$           18,836


$           21,599

Accrued compensation and related benefits

28,477


32,675

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

36,256


59,779

Deferred revenue

11,143


7,867

Operating lease liabilities

10,005


9,037

Total current liabilities

104,717


130,957

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

88,468


86,139

Other noncurrent liabilities

10,139


6,141

Total liabilities

203,324


223,237

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock


Common stock

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

1,981,359


1,839,397

Accumulated deficit

(1,235,468)


(1,029,321)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(677)


(4,335)

Total stockholders' equity

745,216


805,743

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$         948,540


$      1,028,980

