SunPower Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2023 Results

Added 18,800 customers in Q3, entering Q4 with a backlog of 18,400 retrofit customers and 38,000 New Homes customers

GAAP Q3 Revenue of $432 million

Reported Q3 GAAP Net Loss of $(32) million ; adjusted EBITDA of $(1) million

Updated guidance for remainder of 2023

Increased bookings 59% month-over-month in September

More than doubled SunPower Financial bookings growth quarter-over-quarter, attach rates exceed 50%

"We are reducing our 2023 guidance due to lower-than-expected consumer demand as well as delayed revenue recognition from longer cycle times," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO. "We are focused on continuing to reduce costs while prudently managing cash. With this emphasis, we are prioritizing our efforts to build a stronger and more resilient company that can withstand changing market conditions."

"Under these conditions, SunPower is competing effectively in a difficult market and continues to gain market share†. There are also some early signs of recovery in September and October, and our battery and financial products customer attachment rates are at all-time highs," continued Faricy.

Updated 2023 Guidance

Net Loss (GAAP) $(175) million - $(165) million Residential Customers 70,000-80,000 Residential Adjusted EBITDA/Customer1 $600 - $700 Adjusted EBITDA2 $(35) million - $(25) million





1. Excluding Product & Digital operating expenses for Residential only. 2. Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2023 includes net adjustments that decrease GAAP net loss by approximately $140 million primarily relating to the following adjustments: stock-based compensation expense of $29 million, restructuring charges of $13 million, mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investments, net of $11 million, amortization of intangible assets and software of $12 million, interest expense of $23 million, depreciation of $46 million, income taxes of $1 million, and other non-recurring adjustments of $5 million.

The company reduced 2023 guidance for GAAP net loss to $(175) million to $(165) million.

Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA per customer before platform investment was reduced to $600 - $700 to reflect installation and other costs spread over fewer customers than anticipated, delayed revenue recognition from longer cycle-times as well as higher year-over-year installation cost, and cost of goods sold impacted by inventory carried at cost higher than current market.

The company increased guidance for Platform Investment to $70 million - $90 million for the year, primarily to reflect higher legacy business unit costs and the restatement of prior-period inventory value.

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA for the year was reduced to $(35) million to $(25) million.

Form 8-K regarding Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements

The company recently announced in a Form 8-K filing that it plans to restate, as soon as practicable, the financial statements for fiscal year 2022, first quarter 2023 and second quarter 2023. In connection with the preparation of the financial statements, the company preliminarily determined that the value of consignment inventory of microinverter components at certain third-party locations had been overstated in the above periods in the range of approximately $16 million to $20 million, resulting in the associated cost of revenue being understated. At this time, the Company has not fully completed its review, and the expected financial impact of the restatement described above is preliminary and subject to change.

THIRD QUARTER BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

"While the industry-wide softness continued into the third quarter, we saw positive signs in September and early October, including our highest-ever month for storage sales, strong growth in SunPower Financial, and improvement in consumer demand," continued Faricy.

World-class customer experience

Highest-rated solar company: In the third quarter, SunPower remained the top-rated solar company in the U.S. ^

Modernized support experience for faster and more transparent customer care: In October, SunPower unveiled a new Help Center that allows customers to track and manage their support cases, chat with an agent in real-time, or request a callback directly through the mySunPower app or mySunPower.com, making customer care simpler and faster than ever.

Best, most affordable products

Storage sales surge: In the third quarter, the company saw continued momentum for SunVault® battery storage with sales up 163% quarter-over-quarter, making September the company's largest ever month for battery sales. SunVault attach rates in Calif. grew to more than 60% in the SunPower Direct channel, more than four times higher than the first quarter.

Growth

Topline growth: SunPower rebounded solar adoption in the third quarter, with September retrofit bookings up nearly 60% from August. The company also added 88 new dealers to its network in the third quarter, expanding coverage in key states including Texas and Florida .

Continues to expand New Homes outside California : In the third quarter, SunPower's New Homes business signed a number of builder agreements for solar communities across the U.S. including with Meritage Homes in Colo., CC Homes in Fla., Toll Brothers in Mass., Nev. and NY, and Beazer Homes in Del. and Md.

Digital innovation

Accelerated solar purchases with digital enhancements: This quarter, SunPower automated its sales processes to significantly speed the time it takes for customers to speak with SunPower about acquiring products and services. Since launch, the company reduced time to contact by more than 90%. SunPower also released a new sales proposal for New Homes customers allowing builders to easily compare financing and equipment options in a single view, streamlining the purchase process.

World-class financial solutions

Lease bookings driving financial product growth: SunPower Financial™ continued to drive growth in the third quarter with a 56% attach rate for finance solutions, a 20% increase year-over-year. In the third quarter, the company continued to increase lease bookings, with total third quarter Lease Net Bookings growing 217% year-over-year.

Expanding lease with ADT: SunPower also completed the first phase of its sales agreement with ADT Solar, now offering lease and PPA to ADT Solar customers in seven states.

Financial Highlights

($ Millions, except percentages, residential customers, and per-share data) 3rd Quarter 2023 3rd Quarter 20221



(As Restated) GAAP revenue from continuing operations $432.0 $476.3 GAAP gross margin from continuing operations 15.4 % 22.2 % GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations $(30.0) $137.6 GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share $(0.17) $0.73 Non-GAAP revenue from continuing operations2, 5 $432.2 $476.3 Non-GAAP gross margin from continuing operations2, 4, 5 15.5 % 22.4 % Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations2, 4, 5 $(20.3) $14.0 Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share2, 4, 5 $(0.12) $0.08 Adjusted EBITDA2, 4, 5 $(0.8) $25.3 Residential customers 570,500 486,700 Cash3 $103.7 $396.5



The sale of our C&I Solutions business met the criteria for classification as "discontinued operations" in accordance with U.S. GAAP beginning the first quarter of fiscal 2022. For all periods presented, the financial results of C&I Solutions are excluded in the table above. 1 Historical comparisons are preliminary estimates ahead of the forthcoming restatement of current and prior-period financials as disclosed in our Oct 24, 2023 8-K filing. 2 Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. 3 Includes cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash. 4 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" from our non-GAAP results, and have adjusted all comparative periods to reflect the current presentation. 5 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation.

Earnings Conference Call Information

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



October 1, 2023

January 1, 2023





(As Restated) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,683

$ 377,026 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 2,728

9,855 Short-term investments —

132,480 Accounts receivable, net 203,640

169,614 Contract assets 37,128

57,070 Loan receivables held for sale, net 17,041

— Inventories 327,754

297,263 Advances to suppliers, current portion 6,487

12,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 232,926

195,846 Total current assets 931,387

1,251,213







Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 9,548

15,151 Property, plant and equipment, net 106,069

76,361 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,534

36,786 Solar power systems leased, net 38,845

41,779 Goodwill 125,998

125,998 Other intangible assets, net 19,830

24,192 Other long-term assets 195,429

191,340 Total assets $ 1,459,640

$ 1,762,820







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 181,359

$ 243,050 Accrued liabilities 107,556

126,125 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 10,846

11,289 Contract liabilities, current portion 231,019

140,776 Short-term debt 4,080

82,240 Convertible debt, current portion —

424,919 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 25,096

20,781 Total current liabilities 559,956

1,049,180







Long-term debt 302,550

308 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,328

29,274 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 9,746

10,529 Other long-term liabilities 117,994

103,495 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 11,930

12,412 Total liabilities 1,026,504

1,205,198







Equity:





Common stock 175

174 Additional paid-in capital 2,853,487

2,855,930 Accumulated deficit (2,199,397)

(2,084,207) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,569

11,568 Treasury stock, at cost (233,626)

(226,646) Total stockholders' equity 432,208

556,819 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 928

803 Total equity 433,136

557,622 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,459,640

$ 1,762,820

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1, 2023

October 2, 2022

October 1, 2023

October 2, 2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) Total revenues

$ 432,000

$ 476,250

$ 1,331,717

$ 1,245,137 Total cost of revenues

365,640

370,575

1,131,187

994,764 Gross profit

66,360

105,675

200,530

250,373 Operating expenses:















Research and development

5,406

6,784

19,161

19,199 Sales, general, and administrative

83,076

89,737

254,786

257,955 Restructuring charges (credits)

5,873

111

5,873

244 Expense (income) from transition services agreement, net

170

(1,059)

30

(1,287) Total operating expenses

94,525

95,573

279,850

276,111 Operating (loss) income

(28,165)

10,102

(79,320)

(25,738) Other (expense) income, net:















Interest income

1,096

144

2,256

278 Interest expense

(6,596)

(3,712)

(18,060)

(15,224) Other, net

103

135,368

(10,591)

122,160 Other (expense) income, net

(5,397)

131,800

(26,395)

107,214 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

(33,562)

141,902

(105,715)

81,476 Benefits from (provision for) income taxes

202

(3,055)

(1,192)

5,425 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

3,362

1,958

3,920

1,958 Net (loss) income from continuing operations

(29,998)

140,805

(102,987)

88,859 (Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

(1,924)

(2,395)

(12,080)

(49,550) Benefits from (provision for) income taxes from discontinued operations

—

—

—

584 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(1,924)

(2,395)

(12,080)

(48,966) Net (loss) income

(31,922)

138,410

(115,067)

39,893 Net (income) loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

(29)

(3,225)

(124)

(3,671) Net loss (income) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

—

—

—

250 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(29)

(3,225)

(124)

(3,421) Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

(30,027)

137,580

(103,111)

85,188 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations attributable to stockholders

(1,924)

(2,395)

(12,080)

(48,716) Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders

$ (31,951)

$ 135,185

$ (115,191)

$ 36,472

















Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders - basic:















Continuing operations

$ (0.17)

$ 0.79

$ (0.59)

$ 0.49 Discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.28) Net (loss) income per share – basic

$ (0.18)

$ 0.78

$ (0.66)

$ 0.21

















Net (loss) income per share attributable to stockholders - diluted:















Continuing operations

$ (0.17)

$ 0.73

$ (0.59)

$ 0.44 Discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.25) Net (loss) income per share – diluted

$ (0.18)

$ 0.72

$ (0.66)

$ 0.19

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

175,241

174,118

174,937

173,815 Diluted

175,241

192,497

174,937

174,521

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1, 2023

October 2, 2022

October 1, 2023

October 2, 2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net (loss) income

$ (31,922)

$ 138,410

$ (115,067)

$ 39,893 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

14,017

6,720

37,193

22,208 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements

1,439

1,557

4,251

3,549 Stock-based compensation

5,603

6,557

21,139

19,056 Amortization of debt issuance costs

369

997

1,532

2,556 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated investees

(3,362)

(1,958)

(3,920)

(1,958) (Gain) loss on equity investments

—

(134,905)

10,805

(120,965) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,036)

(2,808)

(1,330)

(2,304) Dividend from equity method investee

—

133

596

133 Deferred income taxes

58

(1,410)

(474)

(12,606) (Gain) loss on loan receivables held for sale

972

—

1,430

— Other, net

360

(821)

935

128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

16,148

(27,271)

(34,964)

(65,035) Contract assets

12,229

(6,371)

19,942

(318) Inventories

75,877

(7,103)

(30,492)

(14,202) Project assets

3

—

3

295 Loan receivables held for sale

(5,096)

—

(18,471)

— Prepaid expenses and other assets

(4,600)

(38,245)

(28,255)

(206,387) Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,882

3,133

8,258

8,757 Advances to suppliers

(1,842)

(4,216)

5,572

(6,288) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(35,086)

32,843

(65,951)

77,871 Contract liabilities

7,465

31,196

89,460

97,614 Operating lease liabilities

(3,397)

(4,090)

(9,391)

(11,972) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

51,081

(7,652)

(107,199)

(169,975) Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(13,226)

(12,961)

(39,509)

(36,958) Investments in software development costs

(2,329)

(1,500)

(4,649)

(4,225) Cash paid for working capital settlement related to C&I Solutions sale

—

—

(30,892)

— Cash received from C&I Solutions sale, net of de-consolidated cash

—

—

—

146,303 Cash paid for equity investments under the Dealer Accelerator Program and other

—

(14,500)

(7,500)

(30,920) Proceeds from sale of equity investment

—

290,278

121,675

440,108 Cash paid for investments in unconsolidated investees

(1,393)

(2,424)

(9,070)

(5,742) Dividend from equity method investee, in excess of cumulative earnings

—

137

149

137 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(16,923)

259,030

30,229

508,703 Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank loans and other debt

54,339

24,453

493,440

124,729 Repayment of bank loans and other debt

(101,841)

(69,010)

(267,482)

(166,901) Repayment of convertible debt

—

—

(424,991)

— Payments for financing leases

(1,285)

(617)

(3,091)

(728) Purchases of stock for tax withholding obligations on vested restricted stock

(686)

(874)

(6,979)

(10,462) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(49,473)

(46,048)

(209,103)

(53,362) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(15,315)

205,330

(286,073)

285,366 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

131,274

228,649

402,032

148,613 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 115,959

$ 433,979

$ 115,959

$ 433,979

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets, including discontinued operations:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 103,683

$ 396,510

$ 103,683

$ 396,510 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion

2,728

13,204

2,728

13,204 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion

9,548

24,265

9,548

24,265 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 115,959

$ 433,979

$ 115,959

$ 433,979

















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:















Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities (including financing leases)

$ 6,239

$ 4,495

$ 14,956

$ 9,082 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease obligations

197

12,479

4,006

12,988 Net working capital settlement related to C&I Solutions sale

—

740

—

7,005 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:















Cash paid for interest

7,257

9,137

25,261

20,323 Cash paid for income taxes

206

2,687

1,442

5,187

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net (loss) income; net (loss) income per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We exclude the following adjustments from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a subsidiary and equity method investee of TotalEnergies SE, a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of TotalEnergies SE.

Mark-to-market loss (gain) in equity investments: We recognize adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under U.S. GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by TotalEnergies SE. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for those investments. We believe that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a subsidiary and equity method investee of TotalEnergies SE and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Legacy power plant and development projects: We exclude from our Non-GAAP results adjustments to variable consideration resulting from the true-up of estimated milestone payments for two legacy power plant projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude such charges from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Loss/Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to sell all the residential lease assets owned by us, we sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in majority of our residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. We recorded impairment charges based on the expected fair value for a portion of residential lease assets portfolio that was retained. Depreciation savings from the unsold residential lease assets resulting from their exclusion from non-GAAP results historically, are excluded from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to our equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. We believe that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

Litigation: We may be involved in various instances of litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries. We exclude gains or losses associated with such events because the gains or losses do not reflect our underlying financial results in the period incurred. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude such charges from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Transaction-related costs: In connection with material transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from our non-GAAP results as they would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the business operations and therefore is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Amortization of intangible assets and software: We incur amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, primarily from the Blue Raven acquisition, which includes brand, non-compete arrangements, and purchased technology. In addition, we also incur amortization of our capitalized internal-use software costs once the software has been placed into service, until the end of the useful life of the software. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from our non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Acquisition-related costs: We incurred certain costs in connection with the acquisition of Blue Raven, that are either paid as part of the transaction or will be paid in the coming year, but are considered post-acquisition compensation under the applicable GAAP framework due to the nature of such items. For fiscal 2022, other post-combination expenses include change in fair value of contingent consideration as well as deferred post-combination employment expense payable to certain Blue Raven employees and sellers. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as they are directly related to the acquisition transaction and non-recurring in nature, and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Business reorganization costs: In connection with the spin-off of Maxeon into an independent, publicly traded company, we incurred non-recurring charges on third-party legal and consulting expenses, primarily to enable in separation of shared information technology systems and applications. In addition, we incurred certain non-recurring costs upon amendment, settlement or termination of historical agreements with Maxeon to fully enable separate independent operations of the two companies that is focused on our respective core business. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits): We incur restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. We believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Equity (income) loss from unconsolidated investees: We account for our minority investments in dealers included in the Dealer Accelerator Program using the equity method of accounting and recognize our proportionate share of the reported earnings or losses of the investees through net income. We do not control or manage the investees' business operations and operating and financial policies. Therefore, we believe that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps: We recognize changes in fair value of our interest rate swaps as mark-to-market gains or losses, excluding final settlements, and record within "interest expense" and "total revenues" within our condensed consolidated statements of operations dependent on the risk that is being economically hedged and mitigated by the interest rate swap. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying interest rate swap, thus, we believe that excluding these adjustments from our non-GAAP results is appropriate and allows investors to better understand and analyze our ongoing operating results.

Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. Our non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. We forecast our annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of our tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense, or tax impact of non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, we exclude the impact of the following items during the period:

Cash interest expense, net of interest income

Provision for income taxes

Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)

Adjustments to Revenue:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022

October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) GAAP revenue

$ 432,000

$ 476,250

$ 1,331,717

$ 1,245,137 Other adjustments:















Legacy power plant and development projects1

—

—

—

7,239 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps

171

—

91

— Non-GAAP revenue

$ 432,171

$ 476,250

$ 1,331,808

$ 1,252,376



1 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation.

Adjustments to Gross Profit Margin:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022

October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) GAAP gross profit from continuing operations

$ 66,360

$ 105,675

$ 200,530

$ 250,373 Other adjustments:















Legacy power plant and development projects1

—

—

—

7,239 (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(266)

(276)

(800)

(833) Stock-based compensation expense

887

1,135

4,041

3,432 Business reorganization costs

—

—

—

11 Transaction-related costs

—

—

—

162 Mark-to-market loss (gain) on interest rate swaps

171

—

91

— Litigation

—

—

62

— Non-GAAP gross profit2

$ 67,152

$ 106,534

$ 203,924

$ 260,384

















GAAP gross margin (%)

15.4 %

22.2 %

15.1 %

20.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

15.5 %

22.4 %

15.3 %

20.8 %



1 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation. 2 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" from our non-GAAP results, and have adjusted all comparative periods to reflect the current presentation.

Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022

October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ (30,027)

$ 137,580

$ (103,111)

$ 85,188 Adjustments based on IFRS:















Mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investments

(2,177)

(137,233)

8,628

(123,293) Other adjustments:















Legacy power plant and development projects1

—

—

—

7,239 (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(266)

(276)

(800)

(833) Litigation

291

488

419

3,571 Stock-based compensation expense

5,603

6,550

21,140

18,933 Amortization of intangible assets and software

2,850

2,853

8,566

7,707 Transaction-related costs

76

144

842

1,557 Business reorganization costs

—

5

—

4,526 Restructuring charges (credits)

5,880

—

5,880

(453) Acquisition-related costs

—

3,338

(197)

11,456 Equity (income) loss from unconsolidated investees

(1,185)

(158)

(1,743)

(158) Mark-to-market (gain) loss on interest rate swaps

(1,035)

(2,808)

(1,329)

(2,304) Tax effect

(299)

3,535

552

(6,120) Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders2

$ (20,289)

$ 14,018

$ (61,153)

$ 7,016



1 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation. 2 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" from our non-GAAP results, and have adjusted all comparative periods to reflect the current presentation.

Adjustments to Net (Loss) Income per diluted share:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022

October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) Net (loss) income per diluted share















Numerator:















GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders1

$ (30,027)

$ 137,580

$ (103,111)

$ 85,188 Add: Interest expense on 4.00% debenture due 2023, net of tax

—

3,026

—

— GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders1

$ (30,027)

$ 140,606

$ (103,111)

$ 85,188

















Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders1, 2, 3

$ (20,289)

$ 14,018

$ (61,153)

$ 7,016

















Denominator:















GAAP weighted-average shares

175,241

174,118

174,937

173,815 Effect of dilutive securities:















Restricted stock units

—

1,311

—

706 4.00% debentures due 2023

—

17,068

—

— GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares:

175,241

192,497

174,937

174,521

















Non-GAAP weighted-average shares

175,241

174,118

174,937

173,815 Effect of dilutive securities:















Restricted stock units

—

1,311

—

706 Non-GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares1

175,241

175,429

174,937

174,521

















GAAP dilutive net (loss) income per share - continuing operations

$ (0.17)

$ 0.73

$ (0.59)

$ 0.49 Non-GAAP dilutive net (loss) income per share - continuing operations2, 3

$ (0.12)

$ 0.08

$ (0.35)

$ 0.04



1 In accordance with the if-converted method, net (loss) income available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 4.00% debentures if the debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net (loss) income per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. 2 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation. 3 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" from our non-GAAP results, and have adjusted all comparative periods to reflect the current presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022

October 1,

2023

October 2,

2022







(As Restated)

(As Restated) GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ (30,027)

$ 137,580

$ (103,111)

$ 85,188 Adjustments based on IFRS:















Mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investments

(2,177)

(137,233)

8,628

(123,293) Other adjustments:















Legacy power plant and development projects1

—

—

—

7,239 (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(266)

(276)

(800)

(833) Litigation

291

488

419

3,571 Stock-based compensation expense

5,603

6,550

21,140

18,933 Amortization of intangible assets and software

2,850

2,853

8,566

7,707 Transaction-related costs

76

144

842

1,557 Business reorganization costs

—

5

—

4,526 Restructuring charges (credits)

5,880

—

5,880

(453) Acquisition-related costs

—

3,338

(197)

11,456 Equity (income) loss from unconsolidated investees

(1,185)

(158)

(1,743)

(158) Mark-to-market (gain) loss on interest rate swaps

(1,035)

(2,808)

(1,329)

(2,304) Cash interest expense, net of interest income

6,706

6,371

17,224

17,087 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(202)

3,055

1,192

(5,425) Depreciation

12,703

5,417

33,247

12,205 Adjusted EBITDA2

$ (783)

$ 25,326

$ (10,042)

$ 37,003



1 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation. 2 Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" from our non-GAAP results, and have adjusted all comparative periods to reflect the current presentation.

FY 2023 GUIDANCE



FY 2023 Net Loss (GAAP) $(175) million - $(165) million Residential Customers 70,000 - 80,000 Residential Adjusted EBITDA/Customer1 $600 - $700 Adjusted EBITDA2 $(35) million - $(25) million





1. Excluding Product & Digital operating expenses for Residential only. 2. Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2023 includes net adjustments that decrease GAAP net loss by approximately $140 million primarily relating to the following adjustments: stock-based compensation expense of $29 million, restructuring charges of $13 million, mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investments, net of $11 million, amortization of intangible assets and software of $12 million, interest expense of $23 million, depreciation of $46 million, income taxes of $1 million, and other non-recurring adjustments of $5 million.

The company reduced 2023 guidance for GAAP net loss to ($175) million to ($165) million.

Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA per customer before platform investment was reduced to $600 - $700 to reflect installation and other costs spread over fewer customers than anticipated, delayed revenue recognition from longer cycle times as well as higher year-over-year installation cost, and cost of goods sold impacted by inventory carried at cost higher than current market.

The company increased guidance for Platform Investment to $70 million - $90 million for the year, primarily to reflect higher legacy business unit costs and the restatement of prior-period inventory value.

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA for the year was reduced to ($35) million to ($25) million.

