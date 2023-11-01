Thompson's hire from Washington, D.C. signals South Dakota's transformation into a national tech innovation hub

MADISON, S.D., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dakota State University announced the appointment of Andrea Thompson as Chief Executive Officer of Dakota State University Applied Research Corporation (DARC). Thompson is the former Deputy Assistant to the President, National Security Advisor to the Vice President of the United States, and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. She joins DARC from Northrop Grumman, where she served as Vice President of International Programs.

National Security Veteran Andrea Thompson Named CEO of Dakota State University Applied Research Corporation

Thompson will lead DARC's strategy with a focus on developing strategic investments and research partnerships with government, military, business, and industry partners to advance U.S. national security.

"Andrea is the perfect individual to lead DARC," said Dakota State University President José-Marie Griffiths. "Her experience with potential public and private sector partners, expertise in international negotiations and relationships, and highly effective leadership skills positions her to lead the organization's delivery of strategic outcomes in national security and business fields."

A South Dakota native, Thompson brings back to her home state over three decades of experience in intelligence and cybersecurity, including over 25 years in the U.S. Army as an intelligence officer. Her unrivaled public and private sector experience will help power DARC's economic engine and elevate the state as a technological research and innovation center ready to advance the U.S. cyber workforce and critical research needs.

"DSU is leading the nation in innovation across technology and cybersecurity, among other areas, and corporate growth is a natural next step," Thompson said. "With over 700,000 unfilled cyber positions across our nation, DARC is uniquely positioned to grow the next generation cybersecurity workforce and partner with public and private entities on innovative research. I am excited to lead the organization and elevate South Dakota as a national innovation hub that is open for business."

DARC is a non-profit entity that is separate but affiliated with the university. It will manage the Dakota State University Applied Research Lab, which is a dynamic research entity advancing cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity, technology, and digital innovation. DSU-ARL engages in collaborative projects, applied research leveraging both classified and unclassified work, and technology development initiatives to address real-world challenges faced by businesses, government entities, and communities.

This dynamic model presents a unique opportunity for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the technology sector to discover innovative and cost-effective solutions for cyber management, software development, digital forensics, and more.

With proximity to DSU and its pool of tech talent, DARC is creating a replicable model where students receiving top technical education from the university can directly enter the workforce at DSU-ARL. The university supports a 99.7% overall job placement rate, which is helping to address the rapidly growing demand for cyber professionals.

"We are pleased to welcome Andrea Thompson as CEO of DARC," stated Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.). "The relationship between DARC and Dakota State University will allow for the expansion of cybersecurity research within the Madison and Sioux Falls communities. This is an excellent step in the continued development of additional job opportunities for young people to stay in and move to South Dakota."

Thompson is a graduate of the University of South Dakota and holds master's degrees from Long Island University and National Defense University. She co-authored Achieving Victory in Iraq: Countering an Insurgency and serves on advisory boards for international, national and state boards.

For more information on the DARC, please visit dsu-arc.org.

About Dakota State University

Dakota State University (DSU) is located in Madison, S.D. Founded in 1881, DSU offers undergraduate, master's and doctoral programs through its colleges of arts and sciences, business and information systems, computer and cyber sciences, and education. DSU has a special focus on the development, application, implications, and impacts of computing, information technologies and cyber security in all areas of human endeavor. DSU has received multiple Center of Academic Excellence designations in education, research and regional resource development from the U.S. National Security Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. DSU is home to the Madison Cyber Labs (MadLabs®), a cyber R&D hub with labs and institutes that explore and advance technology application, workforce development, business expansion, economic growth, and policy improvement across multiple disciplines and fields. For more information, contact mediarelations@dsu.edu, 605-270-3816, or visit the DSU website at dsu.edu.

