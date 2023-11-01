Jolly Good Inc. Establishes North American Subsidiary: Joint Development of Medical VR for "Apple Vision Pro" with U.S. Experts

~ First Phase: Joint Development of Chronic Pain VR with U.S. Chronic Pain Experts

TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolly Good Inc. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Kensuke Joji, hereinafter referred to as Jolly Good), which develops and provides medical VR, announces that it has established a North American subsidiary with a view to further business expansion in North America.

In North America, we will also focus on development for spatial computing, including "Apple Vision Pro" (*1), in both its digital therapy VR and medical education VR businesses.

Jolly Good Inc. Establishes North American Subsidiary:Joint Development of Medical VR for (PRNewswire)

In the first phase of development for "Apple Vision Pro," we will develop a cognitive behavioral therapy (*2) program for chronic pain (*3) in collaboration with John D. Otis, research associate professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, who was awarded the highest teaching honor at Boston University School of Medicine (Boston, Massachusetts, USA).

Opioid abuse and addiction are currently a major social problem in the United States, and many people who take them experience chronic pain. Therefore, we believe that by developing CBT-VR, which has a proven track record in domestic business, for chronic pain, it can be used in combination with opioids or provided to patients as an alternative non-drug therapy, leading to this joint development.

We will continue to verify the effectiveness of this program and expand its business to other psychiatric disorders based on CBT-VR developed for "Apple Vision Pro" and accelerate its business development with an eye on the global market.

(*1) Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset type PC developed by Apple as the first spatial computer. (https://www.apple.com/apple-vision-pro/) (*2) Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for chronic pain is aimed at changing negative thoughts and behaviors that serve to maintain and exacerbate the experience of pain, and teaching patients ways of safely reintroducing enjoyable activities into their lives. (*3) When pain persists for more than three months it is considered chronic pain. Chronic pain differs from acute pain because it often persists, sometimes for years, when there is no longer an underlying physical cause, and can even occur in cases in which there was no precipitating injury.

Outline of Jolly Good US Inc.

Company name: Jolly Good US Inc.

Location: 202 Washington Street, Suite 138 Brookline, MA 02445

Establishment: October 2023

Contact: info@jollygood.co.jp

Representative: Kensuke Joji, CEO

Vision of medical VR developed with Apple Vision Pro

Medical VR developed with Apple Vision Pro creates a new mixed reality experience by seamlessly merging virtual and real based on the concept of "spatial computing." Through this experience, we aim to provide medical education and mental illness treatment using live-action 360-degree video, which is a feature of Jolly Good.

Development Phase 1: Chronic Pain CBT-VR Overview

CBT for chronic pain is used as a means for patients to reevaluate how they feel and cope with pain, and to manage it appropriately. Through CBT sessions, patients develop self-awareness of their pain and acquire new skills to recognize and cope with it. Specifically, they identify their thought patterns and emotional responses to pain and learn how to change them into something more controllable. The goal is to increase patients' sense of self-efficacy and improve their quality of life in pain. The chronic pain CBT-VR to be developed this time aims to support learning and enhance the effectiveness of treatment by combining VR in some of the sessions.

Deaths due to opioid (sedative) poisoning have become a social problem in the United States

In the United States, the number of people addicted to opioids due to continuous intake of painkillers has reached 11.4 million, a state of emergency was declared in 2017, and deaths due to opioid addiction have become a social problem. Additionally, more than 50% of those taking opioids are chronic pain patients, making the use of non-drug therapies a challenge.

In addition, according to a study by Johns Hopkins University health economists, the U.S. losses due to chronic pain are higher than those due to cancer and heart disease, and are estimated to be up to $635 billion, making chronic pain an economic problem.

John D. Otis, Ph.D., Research Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Boston University School of Medicine, comments

Chronic pain is a major problem worldwide, with a large number of patients suffering from it and high medical costs. While there are a variety of treatments for chronic pain, many patients do not respond adequately to ongoing medication or surgery, and as a result, patients must seek alternative effective treatments.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for chronic pain is a pain treatment modality offered by psychologists and CBT specialists. This is an extremely effective approach to improving the daily quality of life (QOL) of people suffering from pain, as it teaches patients various skills to more effectively manage the pain they feel. However, the number of professionals providing treatment is limited relative to the number of patients, making it difficult for many patients to receive treatment even if they wanted to. Jolly Good's VR-based approach allows anyone, anywhere to experience CBT in an interactive and realistic way and is expected to be an effective way for patients who are unable to come to the hospital or who are bedridden to receive CBT.

profile

John D. Otis, Ph.D. is the Director of Behavioral Medicine at the Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders at Boston University and a Pain Psychologist for the US Department of Veterans Affairs. For the past 24 years, John D. Otis, Ph.D. has conducted research and published scholarly articles on pain throughout his life. His clinical research career has focused on developing innovative approaches to pain management tailored to special patient populations. His recent research focuses on developing intensive integrative treatments for veterans experiencing a variety of chronic pain conditions associated with spinal cord injury (SCI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Through his research and treatment, he has helped many people regain control over their chronic pain. He travels the country giving presentations and workshops to both clinicians and patients on how cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) principles can be used to help people lead healthier and more productive lives. He is the author of Managing Chronic Pain (Oxford University Press: Treatments that Work Series), a widely distributed "evidence-based" treatment program that includes both a therapist's manual and a patient workbook.

About Boston University

Boston University is a private, comprehensive university located in Boston, Massachusetts. Located in the heart of the city of Boston along the Charles River, the main campus spans 140 acres with over 300 buildings. Here, more than 300 programs are offered to students and the community from more than 15 departments and colleges, and by 2022, more than 36,000 students from over 130 countries will have attended Boston University. A major research institution as well as an educational institution, Boston University has more than 130 research centers and institutes and received research awards worth more than $500 million in 2022.

About Jolly Good Inc. ( https://jollygood.co.jp/en )

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and services for medical welfare using AI that analyzes user behavior in VR spaces. We use technologies such as VR and AI to accelerate people's growth and reintegration into society through medical education, support for the disabled, and treatment of mental illnesses. Together with various research institutions and companies, we are developing services that support the evolution of medical care and people's sense of purpose in life.

【Corporate Philosophy】

Technology is only valuable when it is used by those who need it.

【Mission, Vision, and Values】

Mission: "Accelerating human growth through technology

Vision: "Enrich people's lives by increasing their growth experiences.

Value: "Enjoy updates and focus on essence and value

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jolly Good