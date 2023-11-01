JACQUIE LAWSON ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 INTERACTIVE ADVENT CALENDAR

The 14th Annual Edwardian Era-Inspired Advent Calendar Boasts Breathtaking Illustrations with New User-Requested Interactive Features and Designs

LURGASHALL, England, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacquie Lawson, one of the largest international ecard brands renowned for its quality art, animation and music, announces the launch of its 14th annual interactive Advent Calendar coming November 2023. This year's "Edwardian" Advent Calendar is a virtual treasure trove of delightful surprises, such as a scavenger hunt, daily gifts, animated stories, music, books, games, creative activities, puzzles, and so much more. Featuring an exciting season of Christmas preparations on a fictional country estate, the interactive calendar embodies the warm feel of England around the holidays—making it the perfect way for the whole family to count down the days to Christmas.

"We've been producing a new Advent Calendar every December now for fourteen years, and it's become a highly anticipated holiday tradition for millions of people around the world. In fact, according to a recent survey, 94% of respondents agreed that advent calendars increase the excitement of the holiday season," said Maren Bean, Creative Director. "Each year, we spend months on the design and continuously look for new, unique ways to make each day in December extra special."

This year, users will experience a main scene featuring the exterior of an English country estate, as well as opportunities for innovative play and exploration of the estate's interior rooms. Each scene incorporates classic elements from the Edwardian era (1901-1914), such as domed corner rooftop pavilions, tower-like buildings, exaggerated keystones, period costumes, gorgeous colours and decorative patterns. The snowy, animal-filled English country estate landscape changes gradually with the clock—from sunrise and sunset, revealing captivating daily games and activities for adults and kids alike.

"Each year, we work to make the Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar better than the year before. We are delighted to share this year's calendar which is filled with traditional favourites and new surprises, such as a reinvention of our popular scavenger hunt featuring animals hidden on the estate. It's a unique digital experience that we know has created lasting memories for our users for more than a decade - and we feel that this year's Edwardian Advent Calendar is the best yet!" added Bean.

The 2023 Jacquie Lawson Edwardian Advent Calendar is available for purchase online at jacquielawson.com or via mobile app for $7.99 for one calendar, with discounted rates for additional quantities.

Once purchased, users can enjoy Jacquie Lawson's Edwardian Advent Calendar for themselves or send it as a gift. Once activated, it can be downloaded to any compatible device — iPhones, iPads, and Android devices, as well as Windows 10 and Mac PCs.

Jacquie Lawson is a renowned provider of digital greeting cards and online gifts. Since 2000, they have been creating high-quality, animated e-cards that bring joy, laughter, and heartfelt messages to people around the world. Their collection includes a wide variety of themes, from birthday and anniversary cards to holiday-themed animations and interactive puzzles. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jacquie Lawson continues to enhance the way people connect and celebrate special occasions. Follow Jacquie Lawson on Facebook @JacquieLawsonecards and learn more at jacquielawson.com.

