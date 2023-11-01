Forum3 Unveils Hive3: A New Platform Connecting Brands with AI Creators

Crumbl Cookies joins top AI creators including Heather Cooper , Tatiana Tsiguleva , Nicolas Neubert ,

and Ben Myhre to re-imagine brand marketing using AI

SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Forum3 , a technology company that builds experiences for brands and consumers using emerging technologies, is announcing the launch of Hive3 , a new platform that connects brands with generative AI creators to deliver innovative marketing assets. Hive3 mobilizes a passionate community of creators and runs competitions to reimagine brand marketing and uncover future possibilities using AI.

Hive3 has been operating in beta mode since July 2023. To date, the platform has hosted 10 community-driven challenges, during which AI creators have competed to deliver the best creative work—from solar sneaks to a futuristic take on outdoor apparel—winning cash prizes and rewards from their favorite brands.

"The new digital transformation playbook starts with brands understanding how to use AI, and the Forum3 team is uniquely positioned to guide brands as they navigate this technology, often for the first time," said Adam Brotman, co-CEO of Forum3 and former Chief Digital Officer of Starbucks. "We look forward to partnering with forward-thinking brands like Crumbl Cookies to generate new types of creative output, activate a community of customers, and elevate brand marketing using AI."

To kick off Hive3's public launch, Crumbl Cookies , the fastest-growing dessert chain in the nation that drops new cookie flavors weekly through their rotating menu, will be tapping the Hive3 community to create a new, AI-powered twist on its advertising campaigns.

"Crumbl Cookies has always sought to bring novel and creative ideas to our customers, from specialty flavors to our iconic pink packaging," said Mai Pham, EVP of Growth at Crumbl Cookies. "The next frontier of marketing innovation is generative AI, and we look forward to being the first brand to partner with Hive3 on a challenge where top AI creators will leverage their skills to create an exciting new ad campaign for our brand."

Early creators that have signed on as Hive3 Ambassadors include Heather Cooper , Tatiana Tsiguleva , Nicolas Neubert , and Ben Myhre . These influential creators will play an active role in contributing to the Hive3 community through tutorials, events, judging, and participating in co-branded competitions. This will enable brands to leverage the power of top AI creative talent to ideate their marketing initiatives in entirely new ways.

"Hive3 is built around competitions because we believe that will attract the very best creative AI talent to our community," said Andy Sack, co-CEO of Forum3. "The top AI creators will be the ones to inspire and educate brands and community members about what is possible in the fast-evolving landscape of AI, and Hive3 will be the platform where it all comes together."

Hive3 is now officially accepting briefs from marketers that wish to up-level their creative game, explore AI technology in a safe environment, and win over customers with marketing that stands out from the rest. The platform is also open to AI creators who want to compete for cash prizes, as well as enthusiasts looking to follow their favorite brands and talent. Get involved today at Hive3.ai .

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

"Platforms like Hive3 give creators the opportunity to use new skills with generative AI technology to produce full projects with different tool stacks that mimic real-world activities with a competitive spirit," said Heather Cooper, AI educator and creator, and Hive3 brand ambassador. "I'm excited to join Hive3 as a brand ambassador, and I look forward to helping more creators advance their skills using generative AI."

"Given the rapid development of generative AI tools, it's evident that this revolution will not only introduce new job titles like Model Training Art Director, AI Art Director, and Fine-tuning Specialist, but also elevate existing professions and create new professional opportunities," said Tatiana Tsiguleva, Hive3 brand ambassador. "Platforms like Hive3, which support AI enthusiasts through paid competitions, opportunities, and education, are essential as the new job market is just beginning to take shape."

About Hive3

Hive3 is a first-of-its-kind platform designed to push the boundaries of creativity using AI. By connecting leading AI creators with influential brands, Hive3 pioneers the responsible use of AI for brands. Hive3 is powered by Forum3, a technology company specializing in creating experiences for brands to innovate using emerging technologies. Follow Hive3 on social media (@hive3_).

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 900 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its weekly rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.

View original content:

SOURCE Forum3