Canvas Envision Wins New Product of the Year at 2023 ASSEMBLY Show

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas GFX Inc., the leading provider of connected knowledge solutions for the manufacturing enterprise, announced its flagship platform, Canvas Envision, was awarded New Product of the Year in the Factory of the Future category at the 2023 ASSEMBLY Show. The Envision platform delivers value across the manufacturing organization by connecting front-line workers to the latest design engineering and product information. Thousands of suppliers, buyers, and users of assembly equipment in manufacturing gathered for the 11th annual show to learn about innovative approaches, products, and services for manufacturing plants and to network with peers; all were invited to cast their votes in several categories.

"We are honored to earn this recognition from the manufacturing community," said Patricia Hume, CEO, Canvas GFX. "Manufacturers are investing in Digital Transformation initiatives to strengthen competitive position, improve shareholder value, and reduce production costs. At the same, they are experiencing significant challenges with employee retention and productivity. With each enhancement to Envision, our goal remains the same: to help companies grow by empowering front-line workers with the right information at the right time in the right format."

Envision customers include manufacturing organizations across the industry, from automotive to aerospace, from food service to HVAC. "In order for Breezi to deliver on the value of our solution, we must ensure our products are consistently installed and properly managed over the full lifecycle of the HVAC equipment we monitor," said Tim Seaton, CEO, Breezi.io Inc., a maker of IoT-based predictive maintenance systems for commercial and residential HVAC and Canvas customer. "With any new solution like ours, it is imperative that technicians have machine-side access to current documentation, and Envision helps us provide this, exactly when and where our customers need it."

CIMdata, the leading voice in the product lifecycle management (PLM) community, has just released an overview of the industry with a focus on Envision titled "Delivering Digital Content: Closing the Digital Feedback Loop." The eBook's author, CIMdata Executive Consultant Dr. Ken Versprille, noted, "An organized flow of valid information improves worker productivity across the product lifecycle, not only in engineering. This means that many more workers can use, reuse, and adapt product definitions to complete their critical work, adding more and more value as they leverage (and don't duplicate) the work others have performed." A copy of the ebook is available for download from the Canvas website.

The Envision platform delivers value across the manufacturing organization by connecting front-line workers to the latest design engineering and product information. Integrations with PLM, MES, FSM, and other systems ensure instructional content always contains the latest data and can be accessed and consumed through a variety of source-of-truth systems. Envision helps companies reduce costs associated with employee onboarding and training, support the achievement of KPIs related to employee satisfaction and retention, and accelerate time-to-market.

Canvas GFX creates powerful software solutions for manufacturing organizations who prioritize innovation. Our Connected Knowledge platform, Envision, supports Digital Transformation initiatives across the enterprise by connecting people to the knowledge they need to do their jobs to a higher standard. Canvas GFX is committed to helping companies leverage technology to enable the flow of knowledge along the entire digital thread to engage workers, reduce operating costs, and maximize revenue.

