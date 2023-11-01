Call for Presentations Now Open for GS1 Connect 2024

GS1 US Seeks Industry Speakers To Share Supply Chain Innovation Best Practices Using GS1 Standards

EWING, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US is now accepting applications for presentations at GS1 Connect 2024, to be held June 4-6, 2024, at the Orlando World Center Marriot in Orlando, Florida. The annual event provides supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals insights on industry trends, best practices and innovation.

With this year's event thematic, "Thrive," GS1 US invites thought leaders to share their stories of growth, success and prosperity using GS1 Standards. Presentations should include examples of how data standards improve collaboration and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

Specifically, GS1 US welcomes speakers who can provide insights on the following topics:

Preparing for and applying best practices to meet regulatory requirements for Section 204(d) of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204), Unique Device Identification (UDI) and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA)

Improving supply chain visibility across trading partners to improve inventory management, product traceability, chain of custody and sustainability

Meeting rising consumer/patient expectations for transparency

Using precise identification of products, parties, tracking events and key data elements as a foundation for supply chain excellence

Improving data quality, building data governance and effectively managing master data

Innovatively using two-dimensional barcodes and advanced data carriers, including RAIN RFID and GS1 Digital Link

Strengthening business processes with tight "phygital " linkage between physical inventory flows and digital data streams

Managing product data during mergers and acquisitions

Applying innovation with emerging technology, including artificial intelligence, based on a foundation of GS1 Standards

Brands, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators and healthcare providers are welcome to submit proposals for "How to Do Business With…" sessions and indicate their interest to host a Trading Partner Roundtable. These programs help attendees understand specific business process requirements and company-specific initiatives to strengthen collaboration with their trading partner communities.

Solution providers are encouraged to submit proposals for the Technology Track. Proposals intended for the Retail, Healthcare, Foodservice, and Grocery industry tracks will only be considered when the session is co-presented with an end user, such as a manufacturer, distributor, retailer, brand, foodservice operator or healthcare provider.

With more than 50 live sessions, the event will include seven focus areas, including healthcare, grocery, retail, foodservice, innovation, standards and tools, and technology. The conference will provide networking opportunities, solution provider exhibits and GS1 US University for those seeking to build their foundational GS1 Standards knowledge.

Applicants must submit their presentation proposals via the online portal by December 15, 2023.

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2024 and to sign up for updates, please visit https://www.gs1us.org/gs1-connect.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

For more information, please visit https://www.gs1us.org.

