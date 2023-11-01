Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

Financial Results Continue to be Driven by Strong Purion Demand in the Global Silicon Carbide Power Device Market
BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
Highlights include:
- The Company reported third quarter revenue of $292.3 million, compared to $274.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.
- Operating profit for the quarter was $71.7 million, compared to $63.7 million for the second quarter.
- Net income for the quarter was $65.9 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $61.6 million, or $1.86 per diluted share in the second quarter.
- Gross margin for the quarter was 44.4%, compared to 43.7% in the second quarter.
- Third quarter ended with systems backlog of $1.2 billion on quarterly bookings of $198 million.
President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis delivered strong third quarter financial performance due to robust demand for the Purion product family, especially in the silicon carbide power market. Axcelis is the only company with a product line that can deliver complete recipe coverage for all power device applications. We are the technology leader and the supplier of choice providing the best device manufacturing capabilities. This uniquely positions Axcelis to benefit from high growth in this market. Axcelis expects to achieve revenue of greater than $1.1 billion in 2023."
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer James Coogan said, "We are very pleased with our third quarter 2023 financial results. Revenue, EPS and gross margins all finished well above guidance. Axcelis has had the rare opportunity to grow revenue 20% year over year as well as improve profitability during a significant industry downturn. This is a result of strong product positioning and continued strong execution in a challenging environment."
Business Outlook
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $295 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 45%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecast to be approximately $73 million with earnings per diluted share of approximately $2.00. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $1.1 billion and to achieve full year gross margins of approximately 43.6% as shown in the $1.1 billion model.
Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for revenues, gross margin, operating profit and other guidance for our future financial performance and spending in our industry, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Axcelis:
Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Product
$
283,367
$
221,540
$
795,047
$
631,998
Services
8,959
7,635
25,269
21,949
Total revenue
292,326
229,175
820,316
653,947
Cost of revenue:
Product
154,798
118,992
444,311
342,387
Services
7,844
6,862
22,600
19,291
Total cost of revenue
162,642
125,854
466,911
361,678
Gross profit
129,684
103,321
353,405
292,269
Operating expenses:
Research and development
24,093
20,563
71,996
56,267
Sales and marketing
16,465
14,573
46,146
38,567
General and administrative
17,446
14,983
48,519
41,163
Total operating expenses
58,004
50,119
166,661
135,997
Income from operations
71,680
53,202
186,744
156,272
Other income (expense):
Interest income
4,580
1,111
12,824
1,558
Interest expense
(1,325)
(1,333)
(4,027)
(4,101)
Other, net
(1,260)
(7,971)
(4,348)
(14,640)
Total other income (expense)
1,995
(8,193)
4,449
(17,183)
Income before income taxes
73,675
45,009
191,193
139,089
Income tax provision
7,744
4,726
15,986
13,002
Net income
$
65,931
$
40,283
$
175,207
$
126,087
Net income per share:
Basic
$
2.01
$
1.22
$
5.35
$
3.81
Diluted
$
1.99
$
1.21
$
5.28
$
3.75
Shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic weighted average shares of common stock
32,807
33,011
32,775
33,116
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock
33,159
33,389
33,208
33,638
Axcelis Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
142,300
$
185,595
Short-term investments
318,710
246,571
Accounts receivable, net
192,327
169,773
Inventories, net
312,223
242,406
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
49,481
33,300
Total current assets
1,015,041
877,645
Property, plant and equipment, net
47,169
39,664
Operating lease assets
31,082
12,146
Finance lease assets, net
16,981
17,942
Long-term restricted cash
6,650
752
Deferred income taxes
44,323
31,701
Other assets
40,448
33,791
Total assets
$
1,201,694
$
1,013,641
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
60,061
$
62,346
Accrued compensation
26,535
35,540
Warranty
11,464
8,299
Income taxes
582
4,304
Deferred revenue
148,299
123,471
Current portion of finance lease obligation
1,438
1,229
Other current liabilities
12,799
12,943
Total current liabilities
261,178
248,132
Long-term finance lease obligation
44,070
45,185
Long-term deferred revenue
53,730
31,306
Other long-term liabilities
41,745
21,762
Total liabilities
400,723
346,385
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,772 shares issued and
33
33
Additional paid-in capital
543,577
550,299
Retained earnings
261,521
118,892
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,160)
(1,968)
Total stockholders' equity
800,971
667,256
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,201,694
$
1,013,641
