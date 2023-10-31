World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Business and Economics, ACEM ranked 25th globally and 3rd in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World University Rankings 2024 by subject: Business and Economics published on 26 October. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) ranks 25th in the world and 3rd in China, which has been ranked among the top 3 in Chinese mainland for 3 consecutive years.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 - business and economics subject ranking includes a range of narrower subject areas: Business and management, Accounting and finance, Economics and econometrics.

This cannot be achieved without the college's strong investment in subject and talent development. Wan Guohua, a professor from the Department of Management Science of ACEM, mentioned in his introduction to courses related to management and talent cultivation that the college's curriculum emphasizes basic training on the one hand, while keeping up with the forefront of subject development and providing a wide range of course options on the other hand. ACEM established the faculty team to develop cutting-edge courses (such as online optimization and learning, business analysis and applications, etc.), to introduce the latest learning models, algorithms, and their applications in the subject to the students. Several students have participated in the research of their mentors' national and corporate major projects, and received practical training, greatly enhancing their research and problem-solving abilities.

This year's ranking includes 909 universities, up from 870 last year. The business and economics ranking employ the same range of 18 performance indicators used in the overall World University Rankings 2024, brought together with scores provided under five categories.

Teaching: the learning environment

30.4 per cent

Research environment: volume, income and reputation

31.6 per cent

Research quality: strength, influence and excellence

25 per cent

International outlook: staff, students, research

9 per cent

Industry: income and patents

4 per cent

