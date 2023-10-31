Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ Recognized as ESGFinTech100 Leader

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company™ (Oka) is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the ESGFinTech100 , an annual list of the world's 100 most innovative technology companies helping the financial sector tackle environmental, social, and governance (ESG) challenges.

Compiled by specialist research firm FinTech Global , the prestigious list showcases leading providers harnessing technology to solve a significant industry problem or accelerate ESG initiatives. This year, the expert judging panel selected 100 companies from over 500 contenders. Oka's mission — to ensure every carbon credit is insured — resonated with the panel at a critical juncture for the voluntary carbon market (VCM).

Chris Slater, Oka Founder and CEO, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the recognition, stating: "Being included in the ESGFinTech100 is a tremendous honor for Oka, The Carbon Insurance Company.. It validates the tireless efforts of our team to drive positive change in the insurance industry and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Richard Sachar, FinTech Global Director, commented, "With the impending deadline of ESRS and many other ESG regulations currently in the works around the world, it is clear that ESG is not a passing phase. Pressures are only going to increase for financial institutions, and greenwashing will bring financial and reputational damage.

"The ESGFinTech100 roster helps senior management to identify the ESG tech companies that are leading the pack. The detailed company profiles provide insights into how solutions work, the problems they solve, operational regions and much more. This is an essential guide for any firm committed to meet net zero targets."

Oka is dedicated to de-risking the VCM for buyers and sellers of carbon credits. Its first-of-its-kind carbon insurance solution provides buyers with financial compensation in the event of unforeseeable and unavoidable post-issuance risks, including reversal and invalidation. Protected by Oka, one credit purchased represents one metric ton of carbon removed. By upholding accounting integrity in the unregulated and unpredictable VCM, Oka instills confidence in and drives capital towards climate investments.

