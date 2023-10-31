Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Eastern Insurance Group, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Natick, Massachusetts-based Eastern Insurance Group, LLC (Eastern Insurance), a subsidiary of Eastern Bank.

